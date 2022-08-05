Dynamo waive winger Tyler Pasher

The Houston Dynamo have waived winger Tyler Pasher ahead of today’s MLS transfer window closing. Pasher joined the Dynamo in 2021 from USL Championship club Indy Eleven. The Canadian spent time in MLS before that with Sporting Kansas City and their former USL club Swope Park Rangers in 2016 and 2017. Pasher represented Canada at the 2021 Gold Cup, earning his first two international caps

Pasher, who turned 28 this season, has played in 36 games for Houston, starting 15 of them. Pasher has 6 goals and 4 assists during his time with the Dynamo, including 2 goals during the 2022 season. With a number of wingers on the roster, and Nelson Quiñones joining the club, Pasher was one of the more likely players on the roster to be sent out. He still has some value in MLS and his contract is not too crazy high, at $165,381 this season. The Dynamo will now have a senior roster spot and international roster spot open.

If the Dynamo were to trade Pasher to another team for allocation money, the money would have had to be spent in the next 30 days to buy down a DP (which the Dynamo can’t currently do) or to use on a re-signing for next year. With the new regime in place, it doesn’t look like anyone who is set to be out of contract will be asked to come back.