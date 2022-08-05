The Houston Dynamo vs the Vancouver Whitecaps how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the Vancouver Whitecaps
What
Houston Dynamo FC have been in a slump to say the last few weeks as they’ve gone 1-5-1 in their previous seven games putting them down in the Western Conference standings to 12th place including their historic loss last weekend, a 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania. They’ll remain on the road this time going to the opposite coast and north of the border to take on another struggling team, the Vancouver Whitecaps. It should be a test for both sides with the ‘Caps just one place above Houston as both sides are looking to right their respective ships and begin to get back to winning ways. For a more detailed look at what to check out, see our preview of the game.
When
August 5th at 9:30 PM CT
How to watch
Time to take a step forward as one.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 5, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TeleXitos
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/LDYPfKvB40#DejaloTodo pic.twitter.com/bobvJVOs1V
Your Predicted Lineup
Lineups
All in for H-Town.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 6, 2022
Tonight's starters up in Vancouver ⤵️#DejaloTodo pic.twitter.com/qVMAD40PQW
Our vs @HoustonDynamo— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 6, 2022
➡️ 3-4-2-1 formation
➡️ Teibert, Owusu & Ricketts are in
➡️ Brown, Veselinović, Blackmon & Cropper in the backline
#VWFC | #VANvHOU pic.twitter.com/o3cmXVkgjF
