Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo had a lead after 87 minutes, but that quickly fell apart in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Fafa Picault scored Houston’s goal very early in the match, in the 6th minute.

MATCH SUMMARY

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC

Friday, August 6, 2022

Venue: BC Place

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Corey Rockwell

Fourth Official: Silviu Petrescu

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 14,668

Weather: 78 degrees, cloudy skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Fafa Picault (Sam Junqua) 6’

VAN: Simon Becher (unassisted) 88’

VAN: Lucas Cavallini (Ranko Veselinovic) 90+2’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; foul) 53’

VAN: Lucas Cavallini (caution; foul) 78’

VAN: Ryan Gauld (caution; foul) 81’

LINEUPS & STATS

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Cody Cropper; Tristan Blackmon- (Jake Nerwinski 69), Ranko Veselinovic, Javain Brown (Simon Becher 82), Ryan Raposo, Leonard Owusu (Michael Baldisimo 57), Russell Teibert (Ali Ahmed 69); Julian Gressel, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite (Lucas Cavallini 57); Tosaint Ricketts

Unused Substitutes: Isaac Boehmer, Janio Bikel, Sebastian Berhalter, Alessandro Schopf

Total shots: 13 (Lucas Cavallini and Ryan Gauld tied with 3)

Shots on goal: 4 (Simon Becher, Lucas Cavallini, Ryan Gauld, and Julian Gressel tied with 1)

Fouls: 7 (Lucas Cavallini and Ryan Gauld tied with 2)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 3 (Cody Cropper 3)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Sam Junqua, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Zeca 83); Darwin Cerén, Héctor Herrera (C), Darwin Quintero (Griffin Dorsey 72); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Adalberto Carrasquilla 72), Thor Úlfarsson (Ethan Barlow 83)

Unused substitutes: Michael Nelson, Marcelo Palomino, Memo Rodriguez, Beto Avila, Corey Baird

Total shots: 9 (Fafa Picault 3)

Shots on goal: 4 (Fafa Picault 2)

Fouls: 11 (Sebas Ferreira and Héctor Herrera tied with 3)

Offside: 2 (Sebas Ferreira and Thor Ulfarsson tied with 1)

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 2 (Steve Clarkk 2)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On having the roster to compete for the top spots in the conference:

“To compete against the top teams in our conference, no, I don’t think so. We need to be honest and clear, we have a competitive group. A group that can make the playoffs, yes, but to be at the top of the league, we still need to take a few transfer windows to get better. I’m sure Asher (Mendelsohn) and Pat (Onstad) are working on it, but this is a process. The players, coaches, staff, and ownership have to be realistic and transparent. It’s going to take a few transfer windows for us to be where we want to be.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER SAM JUNQUA

On the game against Vancouver:

“We came here with a plan, with how we were going to play. I thought we did that very well first half. We created a lot of opportunities. For most of the second half, I felt the same way and that’s what makes it very disappointing that we didn’t play a complete 90 minutes. In the very end, we let it slip, but the way that we played for the majority of the game is how we need to keep going and the way we need to play.”