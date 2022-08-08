Dash vs OL Reign: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash picked up their fifth road win of the season on Sunday, beating OL Reign 2-1 in Seattle. Ebony Salmon got both goals for Houston to rally from a halftime deficit. The Dash now sit alone in third place in the NWSL standings as they continue their push for the first playoff appearance in club history.

MATCH SUMMARY

OL Reign 1 – 2 Houston Dash

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

Referee: Danielle Chesky

Assistants: Christian Clerc, CJ Koll

Fourth Official: Gloria Martinez Resendiz

Attendance: 7,252

Weather: 83 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

RGN: Megan Rapinoe (Kim Little) 16’

HOU: Ebony Salmon (penalty kick) 53’

HOU: Ebony Salmon (Shea Groom) 55’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Ally Prisock (caution; foul) 18’

HOU: Allysha Chapman (caution; foul) 36’

RGN: Jordyn Huitema (caution; foul) 40’

RGN: Lauren Barnes (caution; foul) 64’

HOU: Shea Groom (caution; foul) 65’

RGN: Nikki Stanton (caution; foul) 87’

LINEUPS & STATS

OL Reign: Phallon Tullis-Joyce; Jimena López (Veronica Latsko 89), Lauren Barnes, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta; Kim Little, Quinn (Nikki Stanton 63), Olivia Van der Jagt (Ally Watt 76); Megan Rapinoe, Jordyn Huitema (Tobin Heath 63), Jess Fishlock

Unused Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Samantha Hiatt, Sinvlaire Miramontez, Phoebe McClernon, Tziarra King

Total shots: 10 (Megan Rapinoe 5)

Shots on goal: 6 (Jess Fishlock 3)

Fouls: 11 (Jordyn Huitema 4)

Offside: 7 (Megan Rapinoe 5)

Corner kicks: 2

Saves: 1 (Phallon Tullis-Joyce 1)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell; Allysha Chapman, Ally Prisock, Katie Naughton, Natalie Jacobs (Haley Hanson 46); Marisa Viggiano, Sophie Schmidt, Shea Groom (Emily Ogle 68); María Sánchez (Micheala Abam 80), Ebony Salmon (Ryan Gareis 80), Nichelle Prince (Elizabeth Eddy 90+2)

Unused substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Bri Visalli, Michelle Alozie, Cali Farquharson

Total shots: 7 (Maria Sanchez and Ebony Salmon tied with 2)

Shots on goal: 3 (Ebony Salmon 2)

Fouls: 11 (Shea Groom 3)

Offside: 2 (Ebony Salmon and Nichelle Prince tied with 1)

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 5 (Jane Campbell 5)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On winning his first three games with the Dash:

“I was chatting with Jane (Campbell) and Katie (Naughton), they were saying ‘coach, this is a great win for you.’ And I said ‘it’s a great win for us.’ That’s how I believe things are and how things should be. I’m extremely proud of the players and staff. They’ve worked incredibly hard on these long trips on the road. On a personal level for me, I didn’t know I was the first coach to achieve that, buy obviously it is a moment of pride. Coaches we take a lot of time away from our families preparing a lot of things not only when you win, also when you lose.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD EBONY SALMON

On six goals in three games and being in great form:

“Throughout my career I have (always) scored goals. One thing I focused on, especially after my move to Houston was consistency. Which I am starting to find with scoring. From now and till the end of the season, I need to find that. Obviously, I am not going to score every game but as many games as I can.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD MARIA SANCHEZ

On how the team has grown since the NWSL Challenge Cup:

“We have high expectations of each other. Trainings aren’t easy. We always have to be ready, have to be doing our best because everybody on this team is good enough to be in the starting XI. It’s just that motivation in the team, in the locker room that has helped us get where we are right now.”

Full post-match press conference with highlights