Dynamo 2sday: Dos remain unbeaten at home after a dominate win against SKC II

Welcome all to another edition of Dynamo 2sday. It’s always a pleasure to be with you all on this wonderful Tuesday to talk about Houston Dynamo 2. We have an interesting rivalry here so put down everything and let’s talk about this weekend’s action.

Houston Dynamo 2 won comfortably in a 3-0 result against Sporting Kansas City II at AVEVA Stadium on Sunday night. This was the third time facing SKC 2 in league play, which is unique of this league, and it’s also defender Isaiah LeFlore’s old club. “We approach the game, just like every other game where we’re looking at tendencies over the last three or four games from them,” said Houston Dynamo 2 head Kenny Bundy before the game. “The message starting from this week was every game we play now is a playoff game. I want the mentality to start right now.”

Sporting KC II started out strong in the beginning minutes of the match. They applied pressure to the Dos defense from the start. As minutes went on, Dynamo 2 grew into the game. Houston started to take control and possession of the ball as the first half wound down.

Forward Kyle Edwards was able to draw a foul from SKC II defender Cortez Kellman in the attacking third for Dynamo Dos and everyone in the stadium knew it was Marcelo Palomino time, 3 minutes into stoppage time. Marcelo lined up to take the free kick and took it perfectly. The shot went above the wall and dipped perfectly into the bottom left corner, leaving SKC 2 goalkeeper Ethan Bandre with no chance to save it. It’s Palomino’s fourth goal from a set piece and sixth on the season, making him the leading goal scorer for Dynamo 2.

In the second half, the team came out with a strong mentality, ready to take the three points. Not even two minutes into the half, Dynamo 2 went up 2-0. Midfielder Juan Castilla took back possession of the ball and passed to Brooklyn Raines, who took a shot just outside the 18-yard box. It hit the left post and went in to give Raines his first professional goal with Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

Dynamo 2 solidified the lead by bringing on Thiago and Paulo Lima to have more options in the midfield and on the wing to stretch the opposition. These changes allowed forward Kyle Edwards the ability to run free roam around in the penalty box. In the 77th minute, winger Jacob Evans sent a through ball to Edwards in the box and with a one-time shot Edwards beat the goalkeeper and kissed the crossbar as the shot into the net. Edwards third goal of the season made it 3-0 for Dynamo Dos to secure the three points on the night.

For my stat people, Dynamo Dos had an xG of 1.89 and an offensive g+ of 2.28. This was evident in the game. They had 24 shots and 12 of those were on target, which is crazy, because the score line could’ve been much bigger in Houston’s favor. Including possession of 58.7%, they were well dominate, and SKC II could not find a way to get into the game.

With the three points, Dynamo 2 sit in third place with 39 points, tied with St. Louis City 2, and only 4 points behind first place Tacoma Defiance. Houston sits comfortably in the playoff spots with fifth-place San Jose Earthquakes 2 siting eight points behind. Dynamo 2 remain unbeaten at AVEVA Stadium, with seven wins in seven home matches. something to be proud of!

“I like this place. This has turned into something the boys thrive in,” Bundy said after the match. “It is our home and where our locker room is. Where we train and also win games. We don’t put too much emphasis in as to where we are playing, but it is something that the boys have taken pride in. When there is something the team feels, the staff needs to grasp it and you have to go for it. It is important and you have to feel the way the team feels - this is our home and these are our fans. The expectation is three points but also the performance. It is not just the points, we want people to leave AVEVA Stadium and say I want to go come back next weekend.”

Houston Dynamo 2’s next game will be at home at AVEVA Stadium on Sunday, August 14th at 8:00 PM CT against Colorado Rapids 2. The match will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com. Please come out and support these lads!! Always remember to Hold it Down and VamosDos!

Below is a gallery of pictures from Sunday’s match, thanks to Billy Mears behind the lens.