Dash transfer forward Rachel Daly to Aston Villa

The Houston Dash have completed the transfer captain Rachel Daly to Aston Villa FC for an undisclosed fee.

“My time in Houston has been a journey. Not many people can say they have played at the same club for seven years. I am honored to have worn orange for that length of time,” Daly said. “I absolutely love this club and the city of Houston. I have created memories that will last a lifetime. I feel happy knowing that I am leaving this club in a much better place than when I arrived. I can’t wait to see the future success of the Houston Dash. I want to thank everyone, from the bottom of my heart.”

Daly was drafed in the 2016 NWSL Draft sixth overall. The 30 year-old appeared 116 times for the Dash in all competitions and tallied 42 goals and 12 assists. Daly helped captain Houston to the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, the club’s first trophy.

“Rachel has been an integral part of the Houston Dash for seven years and she will be missed not only as a world-class footballer, but also as a driven and passionate leader on and off the pitch,” Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “This transfer will result in Rachel being much closer to her loved ones, a request we wanted to make every effort to honor. We’re deeply grateful for the commitment and loyalty she’s shown to this city and wish her the best in her next adventure.”

We want to wish Rachel all the best at Villa!