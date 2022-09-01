Dynamo vs LAFC: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo stunned league leaders LAFC Wednesday night at a sold out PNC Stadium. Sebas Ferreira and Griffin Dorsey scored the goals to give Houston a big 2-1 win.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dynamo FC 2 – 1 Los Angeles Football Club

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Matthew Conger

Assistants: Gianni Facchini, Brooke Mayo

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Jair Marrufo

Attendance: 21,284

Weather: 92 degrees, isolated thunderstorms

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (penalty kick) 13’

LAFC: Cristian Arango (Carlos Vela) 19’

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (unassisted) 75’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

LAFC: Ilie Sanchez (caution; handball) 11’

HOU: Darwin Cerén (caution; foul) 90+3’

LAFC: Kellyn Acosta (caution; foul) 90+3’

HOU: Steve Clark (caution; time wasting) 90+6’

HOU: Darwin Cerén (second caution, ejection; foul) 90+7’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Ethan Bartlow, Tim Parker (c), Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera, Coco Carrasquilla, Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Cerén 76); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Beto Avila 90), Corey Baird (Nelson Quiñones 77)

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Zarek Valentin, Marcelo Palomino, Zeca, Sam Junqua, Darwin Quintero

Total shots: 10 (Griffin Dorsey and Sebas Ferreira tied with 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Griffin Dorsey 2)

Fouls: 8 (Fafa Picault and Sebas Ferreira tied with 3)

Offside: 1 (Sebas Ferreira 1)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 6 (Steve Clark 6)

Los Angeles Football Club: Maxime Crépeau; Ryan Hollingshead, Giorgio Chiellini (Sebastian Ibeagha 72), Eddie Segura (Jesus Murillo 64), Franco Escobar (Diego Palacios 59); Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, José Cifuentes; Kwadwo Opoku, Cristian Arango (Denis Bouagna 72), Carlos Vela (Gareth Bale 59)

Unused substitutes: John McCarthy, Latif Blessing, Danny Trejo, Jhegson Mendez

Total shots: 19 (Cristian Arango 5)

Shots on goal: 8 (Gareth Bale and Kwadwo Opoku tied with 3)

Fouls: 10 (Ryan Hollingshead 2)

Offside: 1 (Carlos Vela 1)

Corner kicks: 10

Saves: 0

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On how important the win was with such a good crowd and against a team at the top of the table:

“It’s very, very, very important. We showed today that we can play against the top teams in our conference, in our league and I think we needed that result badly. After a few performances that we had on the road where we didn’t get anything, to get this win is huge for our confidence, for the guys, for us going forward and the players in the locker, they really deserved that. They have been unbelievable and committed to turn this around and it is a well-deserved win from everyone.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO GOALKEEPER STEVE CLARK

On delivering a win to tonight’s crowd:

“I hope everyone was entertained. That’s what we aim to do. You saw our reactions and you’re interacting with the crowd like you can come to a Dynamo game and have a great night. This is going to be a place where people want to come, and people want to see a match. So, I would say, buy your tickets for the next match because we’re going to be right here doing the same thing.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER COCO CARRASQUILLA

Sobre el partido:

“Sabíamos que sería un partido difícil. Se saca la victoria que es lo importante, especialmente por el momento que estamos viviendo. Pudimos seguir demostrando nuestro estilo de juego, que hay personalidad cuando se va ganando. Hoy se logró algo muy importante al terminar jugando con alma y con garra”.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD SEBAS FERREIRA

Sobre el carácter del equipo:

“Así mismo. No éramos los favoritos, pero los partidos hay que jugarlos. Son 11 contra 11 en la cancha. El que quiere ganar y es más efectivo ahí gana. Hoy creo estuvimos todas las ocasiones de ganar y hicimos un partido casi perfecto. A la hora de defender, defendimos perfectamente”.

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER GRIFFIN DORSEY

On if he should have earned Man of the Match honors:

“No way. Are you kidding me? Did you watch Steve (Clark) out there? He was rolling around on the goal on his head. He deserved that more than anybody. We’re all proud of Steve. We love Steve and he deserved that.”