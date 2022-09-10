The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City
What
Houston Dynamo FC continue to be a team in transition following the sacking of Manager Paulo Nagamura after not delivering favorable results week in and week out. The Dynamo have 2 wins in their previous 10 outings with losing streaks often stretching out following any successful outing beyond those 10 fixtures. With Kenny Bundy takes the mantle of Interim Manager and will lead the Dynamo until they find a new Head Coach. This week they take on Sporting Kansas City who have also struggled this season as they sit 2 positions above Houston in the Western Conference with just a single point above. Both sides will want a positive result which should make for an exciting match especially given the history between these teams. For a more comprehensive look into the game, check out our preview of the game.
When
September 10th at 7:30 PM CT
How to watch
Ready to go again— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 10, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL
https://t.co/NlDSiJsmbd#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/rJZcsmQIY1
Lineups
Our squad for tonight #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/OWv9GvN6UR— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 10, 2022
Your Starting XI ⤵️#HOUvSKC | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/L8dMAaceYT— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 10, 2022
Loading comments...