Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo held on to a scoreless draw against Sporting Kansas City Saturday night, even playing more than half the match down a man. Matias Vera’s first half red card saw Kenny Bundy’s side reduced to ten, but Houston fought until the end and nearly grabbed a winner.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dynamo FC 0 – 0 Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistants: Brian Poeschel, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Natalie Simon

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 15,169

Weather: 90 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

None

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Matias Vera (caution; foul) 18’

HOU: Sebas Ferreira (caution; dissent) 38’

HOU: Matias Vera (caution; ejection; foul) 41’

SKC: Nicolas Isimat (caution; foul) 65’

HOU: Paul Caffrey (caution; dissent) 66’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe, Zarek Valentin; Matías Vera (C), Coco Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero (Darwin Cerén 46); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Nelson Quiñones 76), Corey Baird (Thor Úlfarsson 66)

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Tim Parker, Zeca, Sam Junqua, Marcelo Palomino, Beto Avila

Total shots: 11 (Fafa Picault 4)

Shots on goal: 3 (Fafa Picault 2)

Fouls: 13 (Darwin Cerén, Sebas Ferreira, Teenage Hadebe, Fafa Picault, Matías Vera tied with 2)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 6 (Steve Clark 6)

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Ben Sweat (Robert Voloder 83), Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat, Kayden Pierre; Erik Thommy (Roger Espinoza 71), Rémi Walter (Uri Rosell 72), Felipe Hernández (Cam Duke 83); Dániel Sallói, William Agada, Johnny Russell (C) (Marinos Tzionis 68)

Unused substitutes: Kendall McIntosh, Kaveh Rad, Khiry Shelton

Total shots: 20 (William Agada 5)

Shots on goal: 6 (William Agada and Marinos Tzionis tied with 2)

Fouls: 8 (William Agada and Nicolas Isimat tied with 2)

Offside: 1 (Erik Thommy 1)

Corner kicks: 6

Saves: 3 (John Pulskamp 3)

HOUSTON DYNAMO INTERIM HEAD COACH KENNY BUNDY

On the effort of the team with a man down:

“The one thing that you want out of a group is heart, you want willingness to work as hard as you can for 90 minutes for the group. It really meant a lot to me, I thought Ethan (Bartlow), Teenage (Hadebe) and Steve (Clark) protected the goal. That was a big message over the last three games. For Steve to get his 50th shutout is big tonight. He’s been hanging on to 49 for a while. I made sure that the group knew that because at halftime, I talked to the team and I said you know the games are won and lost in moments, right? Those moments consist of people making big-time plays, Steve had to come up for us two or three times. I’ll go back and watch the video. I distinctly remember two saves that he had to make that kept us in the game. We worked a lot over the last two days, we spoke a lot about it, I would say we didn’t necessarily have to work on it. We talked a lot about the connection in the backline and the willingness to be very stingy around the box. I thought there were moments where they had possession and they progressed. The ball was crossing and there was a player flying through to clear it out. The second phase, the ball would come back and the line had reconnected. We’re making it very hard for them to get a shot on goal. So those are the kinds of things that I say to the guys, right? That is what matters. The game and the circumstances weren’t what we wanted, but I told them ahead of time, we’re not going to feel like victims. We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We’re going to move forward. Here’s what we’re going to do to adjust but it’s going to be up to you on how hard you want to work and look what they did.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER COCO CARRASQUILLA

Sobre qué opina del partido:

“Fue complicado. Ninguno de los dos equipos nos sentimos cómodos. Desafortunadamente cuando íbamos en el minuto 28 o 30 que comenzábamos a sentirnos mejor, sucede lo de “Mati” (Matías Vera), ahí se nos complica más, pero le echamos garra, no queríamos perder, y quizás ganar en una jugada que nos quedara. Nos quedó una al final, lo intentamos y al menos, no perdimos”.