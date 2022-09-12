Breakfast Links: September 12, 2022

It’s Monday in the city of draws, I mean, Houston. (Even the Houston Texans tied this weekend.) Let’s get to the Breakfast Links.

Houston

Houston Tienamo

As they say in Spanish “Entrenador sue debuta, Gana!” (Coach that debuts, WINS!). Interim head coach Kenny Bundy made his debut Saturday night against a fierce rival in Sporting Kansas City, these words didn't ring true but we could modify it to “Entrenador due debut, no pierde” (Coach that debuts, Doesn't Lose!), which at least makes it a little better. After playing a man down most of the match, due to a double yellow and red card to Matias Vera in the 41st minute of the first half, the Houston Dynamo were able to hold Peter Vermes’ guys in blue. Houston even had a great chance at the end on the left foot of Thor Ulfarsson as he rocked the cross bar, that previously was rocked by SKC in the first half. Check out our game recap to get some more details about this interesting (slightly boring) 0-0 match, that unfortunately by the end of it closed the door to the playoffs for the Naranjas. The Dynamo will be back at PNC Stadium to take on New England Revolution tomorrow night.

Houston Tieash

The Dash played last night, and just like their male counterpart the night before in PNC Stadium, they also tied. Maria Sanchez’ bobblehead made an appearance at PNC and so did her banger from 25 yards out. Soon after the second half started Angel City were able to put the ball in the back of the net after a mistake in the back by Jane Campbell. The Dash’s push to the playoffs continue. The next match for the Dash is in Chicago on Saturday against a Red Stars team that is also fighting, just behind the Dash, for a playoff spot.

Almost Tienamo Dos

Dynamo 2, who already a clinched spot in the playoffs, went up to Denver, Colorado to take on Colorado Rapids 2, to hopefully come out with 3 points and a better position to help them get field home advantage in the post season. Houston fought hard against a strong adversary, and after one red card for each team, the match was decided by a mistake by DynaDos inside their own 18 to give the victory to the Rapids. Dos is back home for their final game in the regular season this upcoming Sunday against in state rivals North Texas SC. This was also Daniel Roberts first game as the interim head coach of this Dos squad since Kenny Bundy was moved up to take the reigns of the first team after Paulo Nagamura was relieved of his duties last week.

Major League Soccer

Can anyone stop Philadelphia Union? The Union hosted the freshly crowned champs of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, Orlando City, and didn't have a problem in putting 5 in the back of the net. This year so far the Union have scored an outstanding 68 goals with only 22 against, making them the best attacking team and the best defensive team in MLS. They are now en route to lifting the Supporters’ Shield with 63 points, 3 points ahead of LAFC, the leader in the West.

Don't California my Texas! LAFC lost again in the Lone Star State, this time against FC Dallas. After getting ahead on the scoreboard, the Black and Gold fell asleep in their own third, and while they were gathering their thoughts, Jesus Ferreira put the ball in the net with no LAFC players around to defend him. Ferreira, who is trying to make his case of why he should be the starting number nine in Qatar for the United States, did not miss. 2-1 was the final score and LAFC have left Texas with zero points this season.

Someone go check on San Jose, please! They got bodied by FC Cincinnati 6-0 and now sit in the basement of the Western Conference. The Earthquakes still have played a game less than Houston, so here’s hoping that one game advantage will come in handy in the long run.

Around the World

Superclasico Argento!! “Los clásicos no se juegan, se ganan!” (You just don't play classics, you win those), and that's exactly what Boca Juniors did. For the first time since October 2019, the Superclasico was played in the mythical Bombonera in front of fans. As usual, Superclasicos tend to be wars from minute one until the 90th. In this one, Dario Benedetto was the hero as he leaped over his defender to put the header in the back of the net. He went crazy with the celebration, as he ran straight to the fence that keeps the rowdies outside the pitch and hopped. Aguante Boca! Boca Juniors keep pushing forward as they look to the top spots of the league.

Champions League is back this week, and some great match ups are coming our way. What games will you be watching? and why will it be Bayern v Barcelona?

Some people celebrate Christmas in July because they can’t wait until December, but Christmas to me is when you have the best clubs in the world competing at the highest level (*cue Champions League anthem with jingle bells*)

Hope y'all have a great soccer week!!!