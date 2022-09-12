Dash vs Angel City FC: Highlights, stats, and quotes.

The Houston Dash earned another point at home in a 1-1 draw with Angel City FC Sunday night. Maria Sánchez scored in the first half, on her bobblehead night, to give the Dash the lead. Houston controlled most of the match but an error at the back allowed Angel City to equalize. The Dash couldn’t find a winner and had to settle for another point in their playoff fight.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 1 – 1 Angel City FC

Sunday, September 12, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistants: Jennifer Garner, Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

Attendance: 5,927

Weather: 91 degrees, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Maria Sánchez (Natalie Jacobs) 43’

LA: Simone Charley (unassisted) 48’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Nichelle Prince (caution; foul) 70’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C); Allysha Chapman (Ryan Gareis 70), Katie Naughton, Ally Prisock, Natalie Jacobs; Emily Ogle (Valérie Gauvin 78), Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano; Maria Sánchez (Bri Visalli 78), Ebony Salmon (Michelle Alozie 70), Nichelle Prince (Shea Groom 84)

Unused Substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Michaela Abam, Julia Ashley, Elizabeth Eddy, Bri Visalli

Total shots: 18 (Nichelle Prince 4)

Shots on goal: 4 (Maria Sánchez 2)

Fouls: 12 (Nichelle Prince 4)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 9

Saves: 2 (Jane Campbell 2)

Angel City FC: Didi Haracic; Ali Riley (C) (Madison Hammond 82), Megan Reid, Paige Neilsen, Jasmyne Spencer (Tyler Lussi 76); Jun Endo, Cari Rocarro (Clarisse Le Bihan 66), Dani Weatherholt (Lily Nabet 82), Savannah McCaskill; Claire Emslie, Simone Charley

Unused substitutes: Hope Breslin, Allyson Swaby, Miri Taylor

Total shots: 8 (Simone Charley and Savannah McCaskill tied with 2)

Shots on goal: 3 (Simone Charley 2)

Fouls: 5 (Jasmyne Spencer 2)

Offside: 5 (Simone Charley 5)

Corner kicks: 1

Saves: 3 (Didi Haracic 3)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the game:

“Over the course of the 90 minutes, I think we did really well. We again, created more chances at the opposition. From start to finish we dominated and it looked like we were you know the better team I would say. At the same time we weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal. Very happy with the goal we scored from that set piece that we worked on. Very disappointed on the way that we conceded that goal. That was obviously a mistake but when a player makes a mistake we all do it. It’s the same that when we scored a goal we only score. It’s just part of the game but we need to make sure that doesn’t happen at the back. We need to punish teams. The chances that we are creating I think we should have won that game but at the same time it’s a point. A direct opposition in the fight for playoffs that we don’t get three but we get another one. There has been some teams winning some teams losing so adding points to the board is always positive. We got to the 30 mark and now let’s get 33 on next Sunday.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD MARIA SÁNCHEZ

On where her goal stands in her career:

“If we’re talking about the looks of it’s probably one of my top goals. I’m not really known for scoring a lot. I’m a more of an assisting player it was it was awesome to see the replay on that. It just feels good to be able to help the team in in that way.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER EMILY OGLE

On what the players were saying to each other at the final whistle:

“I think there was a little bit of disappointment there. We knew that we should have had the three points. We let some points slip away and at this point in the season we really need to keep pushing. We were trying to treat this game like a final and treat these last four games like a final because that’s what it’s going to take to make the playoffs and so obviously not getting the three points and having the majority of the better opportunities it’s a little disappointing but what I love about this team is that we are going to go to work again and we are going to work on that this week at training and we are going to make strides and we are going to continue to improve and we have so much potential and we are going to just keep growing.”