Gallery: 10 man Dynamo play Sporting Kansas City to scoreless draw

On Saturday night, the Houston Dynamo played their first match under interim head coach Kenny Bundy. Matias Vera picked up two yellow cards in the first half, leaving the Dynamo to play with 10 men for most of the match. Houston had chances, even down a man, and held on defensively in a 0-0 draw against visiting Sporting Kansas City.

The Dynamo have a quick turnaround as the team hosts the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners, the New England Revolution. This is the first meeting between Houston and New England since the 2019 season, a 2-1 Revolution win.

Below is Dynamo Theory’s photo gallery from the match against Sporting KC. All images are credited to our photographers Billy Mears.