Gallery: Dash draw Angel City FC behind Maria Sánchez goal

After each Dynamo and Dash home game, we plan on bringing you a photo gallery of images from the match. Be sure to come back to Dynamo Theory each day to keep up with coverage of all the teams here in Houston as we wrap up the 2022 seasons and head into an intriguing offseason.

On Sunday night, the Houston Dash took on Angel City FC in a match with lots of playoff implications. Maria Sánchez gave the Dash the lead late in the first half but Angel City was able to equalize shortly after the break after an error from goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

The Dash continue their quest for the club’s first playoff appearance with a road match against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

