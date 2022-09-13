The Houston Dynamo vs the New England Revolution how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the New England Revolution
What
Houston Dynamo FC are a team still seeking an identity with new owner Ted Segal and Interim Manager Kenny Bundy. Bundy had his first go with the first team over the weekend resulting in a 0-0 draw with Sporting Kansas City. His challenge tonight will be more difficult given the short turnaround, but also the quality of competition – he’ll have to prepare for the New England Revolution who currently sit just outside the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference so they’ll look to take advantage of Houston. For a full breakdown of what to look for in this matchup, check out our preview of the game.
When
September 13th at 7:30 PM CT.
How to watch
We ready— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 13, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW 2
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL@fuboTV | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/LWfnghj7Pu
Lineups
Here’s our lineup for this evening ⤵️#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/geNVs62fom— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 13, 2022
Here's how we lineup tonight in Texas— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 13, 2022
Loading comments...