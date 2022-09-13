Houston Dynamo come together in entertaining win over the New England Revolution

Houston Dynamo FC, under the new leadership of Interim Manager Kenny Bundy, hoped to rebound following a 0-0 draw with Sporting Kansas City. They remained at PNC Stadium in Houston and looked to take down the New England Revolution. Despite the visitors coming out aggressively to open each half, the Dynamo were the better side taking three points in the 3-1 win.

The opening minutes saw the visiting New England Revolution largely in control forcing a huge save from Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark who parried a ball away to another Revolution player who played a ball wide and out to keep the game locked at 0-0.

Fafà Picault tried to respond with a great run from the middle of the field. He had his defenders beaten, but his squared pass towards the trailing runs was easily intercepted and the danger would end for the Revs.

Houston thought they had the opening goal with Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla playing a well placed ball over the top to Corey Baird who played the ball to his left to find the back of the net. However, the assistant referee raised their flag to indicate Baird was in an offside position. It looked very close, but the center official didn’t check the monitor as he listened to VAR and said play on.

Following a New England handball in the Dynamo half, Houston quickly restarted play and had a great counter attack. Darwin Quintero was played through on goal and looked to play the ball around Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović only to have it blocked.

New England came close to getting it with a long ball over the top to Carles Gil. Teenage Hadebe misjudged the play which put Gil on goal only for Steve Clark to come up with an enormous save. Not to be out done but Houston was awarded a penalty kick with a handball in the box. It was somewhat of a harsh penalty decision, though certainly was a handled ball. Sebastián Ferreira stepped to the spot, but his effort was poor and promptly denied by the Revolution keeper.

However, it wouldn’t be too much longer for the home side to get a goal. A great ball out wide to Corey Baird revealed a punishing run by the winger who took the ball close to the end line before squaring it across goal to a beautiful run by Darwin Quintero. Quintero split his defenders in tight quarters to one touch the ball left and well passed the goalkeeper into the net.

Going into halftime the Dynamo would go into the locker room with the lead. New England came out the stronger side attempting to set the tone as the visitors, but Houston gradually regained control through timely possession wins in good areas of the field and quickly transitioning the ball. This forced the Revs to stay deeper to defend those chances which included a called off goal, a penalty, and goal that stood. The Revs had some close chances, but heroics by Steve Clark kept them off the score sheet in the first 45 minutes.

To open the second half the Revolution came out aggressively again making three substitutions in order to retake the momentum and attempt to equalize. Houston briefly got back into it with increased possession, but it would be the Revs to eventually find that equalizer. A very poor challenge by Tim Parker led to a call to the penalty spot after a quick check with VAR and Carles Gil nailed his penalty to tie the game up.

Capiii perfect from the spot. pic.twitter.com/6deZJrfx3o — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 14, 2022

The Dynamo had several chances in a row to go up, but the Revolution goalkeeper was an absolute wall making a number of incredible saves in a row. It was a herculean effort to keep the Dynamo out of the net.

Even with the Revolution equalizing and Djordje Petrović putting on a master class in goal, Houston would re-take the lead from the penalty spot. Tommy McNamara handled a ball following a shot which set up Fafà Picault this time. Picault delivered a great effort into the upper left side to make the game 2-1.

Houston would increase their lead about 10 minutes later with Picault unleashing an absolute golazo. A great ball again provided by Corey Baird had Picault look up and place the ball in the far corner of the goal from distance to make it 3-1.

The final whistle would blow with the stronger team in Houston coming out on top. New England tried early into both halves to dictate the pace of the game and had that taken away by strong possession and quick transition. Yes, the Revs had some good chances that could’ve or should’ve gone their way if not for Steve Clark, but so did the Dynamo on the other end. It was an entertaining match with the better performing team coming out with three points.

The Houston Dynamo will be back in action, but away from PNC Stadium when they go back on the road to the West Coast to take on LAFC on Sunday, September 18th at 9:30 PM CT.

Goals:

37’ HOU: Darwin Quintero (assisted by Corey Baird)

63’ NER: Carles Gil (penalty)

76’ HOU: Fafà Picault (penalty)

85’ HOU: Fafà Picault (assisted by Corey Baird)

Disciplinary:

31’ NER: Andrew Farrell (yellow card)

51’ HOU: Fafà Picault (yellow card)

67’ HOU: Darwin Cerén (yellow card)

74’ NER: Tommy McNamara (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

Here’s our lineup for this evening ⤵️#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/geNVs62fom — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 13, 2022

63’ Memo Rodríguez on, Darwin Quintero off

73’ Thor Úlfarsson on, Sebastián Ferreira off

86’ Nelson Quiñónes on, Fafà Picault off

86’ Sam Junqua on, Corey Baird off

New England Revolution:

Here's how we lineup tonight in Texas — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 13, 2022

HT Jonathan Bell on, Brandon Bye off

HT Nacho Gil on, Wilfrid Kaptoum off

HT Emmanuel Boateng on, Maciel off

77’ Giancomo Vrioni on, DeJuan Jones off

86’ Noel Buck on, Emmanuel Boateng off