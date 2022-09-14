Breakfast Links: September 14, 2022

A Wednesday Links after a game? Let’s do this.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo, in their Bayou City kits, hosted the New England Revolution Tuesday night at PNC Stadium. The Revs came in right under the playoff line in the Eastern Conference. The Dynamo are mathematically out, with player contracts for next year all to play for. A night with a few penalties and a Fafa brace (which included an absolute banger) brightened the beautiful Tuesday night and gave Kenny Bundy his first 3 points as a Major League Soccer coach.

Oh my, Fafa Picault.



What a strike to extend @HoustonDynamo's lead! pic.twitter.com/uyp1yrvepH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 14, 2022

Don’t forget the final home match against LA Galaxy on October 9th, the first 5,000 fans will receive a Hector Herrera bobblehead.

Major League Soccer

It was mid week match week in MLS for a number of teams and we saw some match ups that were playoff matches before the playoffs even begin.

Miami took on Columbus with both teams, along with New England, still in contention for that final spot in the playoffs for the Eastern Conference. It was a slim 2-1 victory by the Pink Flamingos over The Crew and shortened the distance between them. And with the Revolution dropping points in Houston, it only makes the race a little bit more interesting.

Another match saw two teams fighting for the world famous Wooden Spoon last night. Sporting Kansas City, who this year has not looked like the SKC we are using to seeing, was taking on Wayne Rooney’s DC United. Both teams came into this match with a thirst for points and the necessity to earn points to not stay at the bottom of the table. SKC came out on top with a 3-0 victory and DC United still sits with 27 points at the bottom of the league table, looking likely to be this year’s Wooden Spoon winner with three match weeks left to play.

Tonight, there's more games to watch, and some are going to be vital for some teams on this last push to the playoffs. Orlando are looking for a better position in the playoff picture and take on Atlanta who needs a win to help keep their hopes alive of that 7th spot. RSL needs a huge win in Austin to try and solidify a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Around the World

The Campeones Cup takes place tonight. The Mexican champion Atlas travels to the city that never sleeps, New York City, to take on the American champion New York City FC for one of them to be crowned “Champion of Champions”. The match kicks off at 6:30 PM live from Yankee Stadium, yes a baseball stadium, on Univision and ESPN 2.

Here are some Champions League results from yesterday

Plzeň 0 - 2 Inter

Sporting CP 2 - 0 Tottenham

Liverpool 2 - 1 Ajax

Porto 0 - 4 Club Brugge

Leverkusen 2 - 0 Atlético

Bayern 2 - 0 Barcelona

Marseille 0 - 1 Frankfurt

And here are some matches you can watch today.

11:45 AM

Milan v Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic

2:00 PM

Rangers v Napoli

Chelsea v Salzburg

Real Madrid v Leipzig

Man City v Dortmund

Copenhagen v Sevilla

Juventus v Benfica

M. Haifa v Paris

Hope y'all have a productive Wednesday despite all the soccer to be watched.

Let’s go Dynamo!!!!!!