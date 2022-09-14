Dynamo vs New England Revolution: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo gave interim head coach Kenny Bundy his first win in Major League Soccer Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Darwin Quintero opened the scoring and Fafa Picault’s second-half brace proved to be the winning margin.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dynamo FC 3 – 1 New England Revolution

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistants: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 10,305

Weather: 90 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Darwin Quintero (Corey Baird) 37’

NE: Carles Gil (penalty kick) 63’

HOU: Fafa Picault (penalty kick) 76’

HOU: Fafa Picault (Corey Baird) 85’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

NE: Andrew Farrell (caution; foul) 31’

HOU: Fafa Picault (caution; foul) 51’

HOU: Darwin Ceren (caution; foul) 67’

NE: Thomas McNamara (caution; foul) 74’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Tim Parker (C), Teenage Hadebe, Griffin Dorsey; Darwin Ceren, Coco Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez 63); Fafa Picault (Nelson Quiñones 86), Sebas Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson 73), Corey Baird (Sam Junqua 88)

Unused Substitutes: Michael Nelson, Ethan Bartlow, Zeca, Zarek Valentin, Beto Avila

Total shots: 21 (Fafa Picault 8)

Shots on goal: 11 (Fafa Picault 4)

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 4 (Steve Clark 4)

New England Revolution: Djordje Petrovic; DeJuan Jones (Giacomo Vrioni 77), Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell (C), Brandon Bye (Jon Bell 46); Maciel (Emmanuel Boateng 46’ Noel Buck 86), Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Nacho Gil 46); Thomas McNamara, Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou

Unused substitutes: Earl Edwards Jr., Omar Gonzalez, Christian Makoun, Justin Rennicks

Total shots: 16 (Carles Gil 4)

Shots on goal: 5 (Carles Gil 3)

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 8 (Djordje Petrovic 8)

HOUSTON DYNAMO INTERIM HEAD COACH KENNY BUNDY

On the game:

“We deserved three points. That’s a performance that deserves maximum points. I’m really proud of the guys. If I look at it, I have to give credit to the staff because the plan that was put together in such a short amount of time—it was spot on. It allowed the players to understand what they were going to see. It allowed structure in the way that we were going to defend and the way we were going to go in to attack. Then it opened up their minds to be able to be creative and express themselves. Which is the goal as a staff, allowing them to be themselves when those moments come in and that’s not just the attacking players, that’s the defensive players, that’s the goalkeeper. So, I’m just really proud and that was my message after the game. We talked about character for the last seven days and that is character. That’s a character game, because we are up a goal. We miss a penalty, we are up a goal and then we concede a penalty and we go 1-1. There are two options for the group. They can either feel sorry for themselves, slip, or we can battle to get the result that we deserve. The reaction to that moment was really, really pivotal in the game. To be honest, I think the expected goals is exactly spot on. We did an unbelievable job of absorbing pressure in a way that we had talked about absorbing pressure and then it was the quality when we did win the ball to be able to create the chances that we did. So, just extremely excited for the guys and I hope everybody saw what that meant. You could see at the end of the game what it meant. Tonight you could see what that meant and it’s a springboard to what this group can do.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER GRIFFIN DORSEY

On the emotion in the locker room:

“Feels good, man. Everybody’s happy. A win is a win no matter where you are on the table, it feels fantastic. Specially to do it for Kenny (Bundy). It feels good.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD FAFA PICAULT

On if Kenny Bundy has inspired the guys since taking over:

“I was saying earlier that before Kenny (Bundy) was appointed, I already knew him. He’s a great guy. Since he’s been appointed, we just had great vibes. He’s a motivator. There’s not there’s not anything bad I can say about him. So that’s very important for us. He believes in every one of us. He’s given me full liberty to play my style and wants the front three, all of us to do what we have to do to create chances. That gives us a lot of confidence. That’s the most important thing. After that, we also have the tactics that we have to live by and play by. There’s a lot of plays that we have to make as individuals and professionals to get results.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD DARWIN QUINTERO (IN SPANISH)

Sobre cómo puedes describir la alegría de esta victoria:

“Lo hablamos antes de saltar al terreno, que queríamos darle una alegría a nuestra gente, a nuestra familia, que son importantes para nosotros. Gracias a Dios se logró”.