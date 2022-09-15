Gallery: Fafa brace gives Dynamo 3-1 win over New England Revolution

After each Dynamo and Dash home game, we plan on bringing you a photo gallery of images from the match. Be sure to come back to Dynamo Theory each day to keep up with coverage of all the teams here in Houston as we wrap up the 2022 seasons and head into an intriguing offseason.

On Tuesday night, the Houston Dynamo gave interim head coach Kenny Bundy his first Major League Soccer win, beating the New England Revolution 3-1. Darwin Quintero scored in the first half and Fafa Picault’s second half brace proved to be the difference.

The Dynamo are on the road this weekend to take on LAFC Sunday night. Houston won the first meeting between the two teams, 2-1 on August 31 at PNC Stadium.

Below is Dynamo Theory’s photo gallery from the match against New England. All images are credited to our photographers Billy Mears.