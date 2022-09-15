Fafa Picault and Corey Baird named to MLS Team of the Week

After a big 3-1 win over the New England Revolution on Tuesday night, twomembers of the Houston Dynamo have been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 31. Winger Fafa Picault was named a starter and fellow winger Corey Baird was named to the bench.

Picault scored two goals in the second half to help lead the Dynamo to the win. Picault scored his first goal on a penalty kick to give Houston the lead. He later sealed the victory with a wonderful strike that has also been nominated for MLS Goal of the Week. Picault spoke after the match about the attacking style the team has been playing and how comfortable he is in that system. “You can tell not just in the stats, but also the comfort on the ball, we’re seeing that our attacking players are getting the ball maybe in higher areas than we were used to,” he said. “So that’s making it a lot easier for for us to create chances. We’re having more opportunities and more guys in the box. Maybe you have two, three options now when crossing a ball as opposed to maybe just one guy trying to fight with four defenders or three defenders. We’re tactically a lot more offensive, but that doesn’t take away from the defensive work that we’re putting in. We still have to do that and we’re making sure that we’re playing both sides of the ball.”

Baird makes the bench for the Team of the Week after his two assists on Tuesday. Baird did very well to get to the end line and feed a ball right across goal for Darwin Quintero to tap-in the opening goal. Baird then found Picault later in the match for his second helper of the evening.

The full Team of the Week is below.