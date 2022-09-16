Breakfast Links - September 16, 2022

Knowing that my turn for Breakfast Links is here, on Friday, it’s a great feeling. So, in my best Fabrizio Romano imitation, “Here. We. Go!”

Houston

The Houston Dynamo have had a surge of life with the arrival of Kenny Bundy as the interim head coach. The team is currently undefeated under Bundy and are looking to keep gaining momentum as they travel to LA to take on the Black & Gold this weekend. Obviously, there is nothing for Houston to gain other than morale and to make it uncomfortable for their opponents. The match is set to kick off late, late Sunday night from Banc of California Stadium at 9:30 PM. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash have struggled to gain points in their last three games as the race for a spot in the playoffs is getting tougher. Now with 3 matches left, the ladies can’t afford to lose anymore points. It won’t be easy as they face off against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. Both clubs have an identical overall record, points and goal difference. This is a vital match, to say the least, that will take place at 7:00 PM from SeatGeek Stadium. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 are officially in the playoffs as they end the regular season at home on Sunday. If the boys manage to get a big win against North Texas SC, there is a slim chance that home field advantage for the first playoff match may be earned. A lot of things must go right, even if Dos gets the win. Yeah, it’s a tiny little chance, but a chance after all. Here is the kicker, AVEVA Stadium will be buzzing on Sunday night as a big tailgate put on by the Hustle Town supporter groups will happen before the match. The after party will become a watch party to catch the first team on the stadium big screen. Come out and support the next generation of Naranjas. Dale Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

Thiago Almada is officially in the mix for 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina after getting called up for the Albiceleste’s September friendlies. Head coach Lionel Scaloni included the Atlanta United playmaker in his 28-man roster - alongside heavyweights Lionel Messi (PSG), Angel Di Maria (Juventus) and Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), among others - ahead of this month’s preparation matches against Honduras (Sept. 23) and Jamaica (Sept. 27).

Through Week 31, the LA Galaxy are in real danger of missing the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season and fifth time in the past six years. “Similar to last year, we shouldn’t even be in this position,” said defender Derrick Williams following the club’s stunning 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday at BC Place. “Today was a perfect example; we dominate the ball, don’t create the chances, they score a goal, and then things fall apart. It’s frustrating, but we have to get on with it.”

The celebrations came Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, when New York City FC captured the 2022 Campeones Cup after defeating back-to-back Liga MX winners Atlas FC, 2-0. “It’s the reason why we do the job,” Cushing said. “There’s a moment when the players lift the trophy, and of course, we do this job to create winning teams, but when I look at the podium and I see a guy like Kevin O’Toole celebrate with our team, he made his professional debut today and had an incredible game for a guy that has never played at this level. It just reinforces why we do the job.”

Around the world

Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo ”needed a goal” after the Manchester United striker finally got his first of the season against Sheriff Tiraspol. Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 2-0 win in Moldova as Ten Hag’s side got their first points on the board in the Europa League.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £10,000 ($11,500) for an altercation with officials during his side’s defeat at Brentford this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday. Marsch, 48, was sent off in the second half of the 5-2 loss on Sept. 3 for remonstrating with the fourth official after his side were denied a penalty. “The manager admitted that his language and behaviour during the 64th minute of that game was improper,” the FA said in a statement.

Following his strike, Neymar celebrated by putting his hands on his head and sticking out his tongue — a celebration that has become his trademark this season and is a gesture directed at the player’s detractors. However, the forward was subsequently booked by German referee Daniel Siebert and later took to Twitter to complain about the decision. ”Total lack of respect for the athlete,” he wrote after the game. “This kind of thing can’t happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed. “And the referee? Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of lack of respect.”

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodríguez has joined Olympiakos, the Greek club said Thursday. The 31-year-old Colombian will be reunited with former Madrid teammate Marcelo, who signed with the Greek champions earlier this month.