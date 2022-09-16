Is this the year the Dash make the playoffs? Let’s look ahead

Is this the year? Is this when the Houston Dash make their first NWSL playoff appearance in club history? So far this season, things have looked good but with just three games to play and the league standings as tight as can be, will it happen? Let’s take a look at the playoff contenders, their remaining matches, and try and predict the results. So, where will the Dash end up? Remember, the top six teams make the playoffs.

Kansas City Current

Kansas City has been red hot until their loss on Wednesday. KC still sits at the top of the table, albeit with a negative goal difference.

Remaining matches and predicted results

Portland (home) – draw

Washington (home) – win

Louisville (away) – win

Projected points: 39

Portland Thorns

Portland is just a point behind KC in the race for the Shield and have a game in hand. Could the Thorns run the table?

Remaining matches and predicted results

Kansas City (away) – draw

Louisville (home) – win

Chicago (home) – win

Gotham (away) – win

Projected points: 41

San Diego Wave FC

San Diego have had an impressive run in their expansion season. Now with the opening of their new stadium, can they ride the momentum to a first-place finish?

Remaining matches and predicted results

Angel City (home) – win

Orlando (away) – draw

North Carolina (home) – draw

Projected points: 36

Houston Dash

Houston has three games remaining, with two of them on the road. Tomorrow’s match in Chicago could go a long way in determining where the Dash finish the season.

Remaining matches and predicted results

Chicago (away) – loss

OL Reign (home) – win

Washington (away) – draw

Projected points: 34

Chicago Red Stars

Chicago has an identical record as the Dash and even have the same goal difference. Again, tomorrow’s match is huge for Chicago as well.

Remaining matches and predicted results

Houston (home) – win

Portland (away) – loss

Angel City (home) – win

Projected points: 36

OL Reign

The Reign have four matches remaining, with the next three on the road. They finish the season with a very winnable game against Orlando at home.

Remaining matches and predicted results

North Carolina (away) – loss

Gotham (away) – win

Houston (away) – loss

Orlando (home) – win

Projected points: 34

Angel City

The league’s other expansion team are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Angel City do have a game in hand on Houston, Chicago, and San Diego that could prove vital.

Remaining matches and predicted results

San Diego (away) – loss

Washington (home) – win

Louisville (home) – win

Chicago (away) – loss

Projected points: 32

North Carolina Courage

The Courage have surged late to join the congested playoff picture. But is it too little too late?

Remaining matches and predicted results

OL Reign (home) – win

Orlando (away) – draw

Gotham (home) – win

San Diego (away) – draw

Projected points: 33

If we take all of these predicted results and the projected points, the table at the end of the season would look like this:

Portland Thorns – 41 points (playoffs) Kansas City Current – 39 points (playoffs) San Diego Wave FC – 36 points (playoffs) Chicago Red Stars – 36 points (playoffs) Houston Dash – 34 points (playoffs) OL Reign – 34 points (playoffs) North Carolina Courage – 33 points (out) Angel City FC – 32 points (out)

Based on this, the Dash would squeak into the playoffs by a point ahead of North Carolina. Obviously, any number of these results could go different and completely shake things up. If Houston can grab a point or even three in Chicago tomorrow night, that would go a huge way in their push to make the postseason. All three matches are big for the Dash and the entire league is going to be exciting to watch as we come to the finish line.

So, is this the year for the Dash and the playoffs? We say yes, what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.