Dash vs Chicago Red Stars: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash picked up a huge three points in their first to make the playoffs, beating the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 Saturday night in Bridgeview, Illinois. Ebony Salmon scored Houston’s goal and the defense did their job to keep a clean sheet and keep the Red Stars bottled up for 90 minutes.

MATCH SUMMARY

Chicago Red Stars 0 – 1 Houston Dash

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Illinois

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistants: Katarzyna Wasiak, Austin Holt

Fourth Official: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Attendance: 5,488

Weather: 79 degrees, mostly clear

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Ebony Salmon (Nichelle Prince) 25’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Nichelle Prince (caution; foul) 38’

HOU: Katie Naughton (caution; foul) 45+2’

HOU: Ryan Gareis (caution; foul) 47’

HOU: Ally Prisock Prince (caution; foul) 55’

CHI: Bianca St. Georges (caution; foul) 56’

CHI: Bench (caution; dissent) 79’

HOU: Michelle Alozie (caution; time wasting) 89’

LINEUPS & STATS

Chicago Red Stars: Alyssa Naeher; Tatumn Milazzo, Zoe Morse, Amanda Kowalski; Rachel Hill, Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernardo (C), Bianca St. Georges (Arin Wright 81); Mallory Pugh, Ella Stevens (Morgan Gautrat 58), Yuki Nagasato (Chelsie Dawber 81)

Unused Substitutes: Emily Boyd, Jillienne Aguilera, Sarah Griffith, Samantha Fisher, Channing Foster, Ava Cook

Total shots: 4 (Danielle Colaprico, Mallory Pugh, Ella Stevens and Morgan Gautrat tied with 1)

Shots on goal: 1 (Mallory Pugh 1)

Fouls: 13 (Rachel Hill 3)

Offside: 7 (Mallory Pugh and Rachel Hill tied with 2)

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 3 (Alyssa Naeher 3)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Allysha Chapman, Ally Prisock, Katie Naughton, Caprice Dydasco (Natalie Jacobs 61); Marisa Viggiano, Sophie Schmidt, Ryan Gareis (Emily Ogle 61); Nichelle Prince (Shea Groom 90+3) Ebony Salmon (Michelle Alozie 81), Maria Sanchez (Elizabeth Eddy (90+3)

Unused substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Bri Visalli, Michaela Abam, Valerie Gauvin

Total shots: 9 (Ebony Salmon 5)

Shots on goal: 4 (Ebony Salmon 3)

Fouls: 15 (Ally Prisock 3)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 1 (Jane Campbell 1)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the defensive performance:

“The whole team from the front to the back. We worked in units, but from front to back. We stopped all the threats, I was looking at the data, I think they only got one shot on target the whole game. I think we shot nine times with four of them on target. It’s a credit to the whole team. We know that to stop Mallory Pugh and Chicago, we needed everyone. Sophie (Schmidt) was fantastic. When she was going in behind. Katie (Naughton) and Caprice (Dydasco) in the first half (were great), then Natalie (Jacobs), then they changed her to the other side. Ally (Prisock) was excellent. We weren’t able to stop the service to Mallory Pugh. When she got the ball, we stopped her from creating those chances or creating those goals by herself. It was something that we targeted that we worked on. When you are a coach and you get those images in your head and the players are able to execute it, the way they did is, I can really only thank them. Now they know what they can do. I always tell them that the sky’s the limit for them because this group is extremely talented. And today on the defensive side, I thought they were excellent.”

HOUSTON DASH GOALKEEPER JANE CAMPBELL

On the difference in this year’s Dash team compared to the previous years:

“Well, this has been a whirlwind for us. I know people probably have forgotten about that, but it’s been a crazy year. I mean, just yesterday it feels like it was February 1 and we were reporting for a 10-week preseason and we’re all getting gray hair but and then here we are. We have two games remaining of regular season. It’s kind of wild. But I just think you know, with the coaches we’ve had this year with (interim head coach) Juan (Carlos Amorós) coming in and (assistant coach) Sarah (Lowdon) and the staff with (assistant coach and video analyst) Hiro (Suzuki) and (assistant coach) Michael (Balogun) and (goalkeeper coach) Matt (Lampson) coming in. You know, there are times where the players say there’s been too many cooks in the kitchen, and then we kind of look in the mirror and say, ‘Well wait a sec, we kind of all need to come together and listen to what’s being told to us and kind of try and do our best to execute.’ And I think all year we’ve tried to do that and it hasn’t been pretty at times but I think everybody from the staff players have had this driven mentality and this driven vision to be great and have a winning club and making playoffs and making a playoff push and bringing a championship here and I think we’ve always wanted that. I think now it’s just we have a collective understanding of what we’re doing. It’s not a bunch of individuals, like I said before. We are really coming together and really understanding each other and understanding each other’s tendencies. We have a young team, oddly again, and these young players come in and they’re kind of just like sponges, so you just tell them one thing, and they’ll do it over and over again. And so if we can get everybody to, you know, kind of mold them into what we want. As a collective, you know, we kind of sky’s the limit for us so different that to answer your question. I’m not sure I can pinpoint one specific thing but I will say this year we’ve really tried our best to come together and put you know everything that’s happened this year aside and really be focused on the end goal and that is to make playoffs first and foremost. And then knock on wood. We do that. We’ll see what the future holds.”

HOUSTON DASH FORWARD EBONY SALMON

On the mentality of the team that has led to six wins from ten away games this season:

“Yeah, it’s really good. It’s positive. I think we know we’re a team now that we believe in ourselves. And we know we can go out and be any team. And I think that’s kind of the change of mindset mentality, probably from the start of the season that we really do believe in ourself. And no matter where we go, where we play, who we play, we focus on us and we know that if we do what we’re good at, we can win games.”

DASH FORWARD MARIA SANCHEZ

On the win:

“It was really important for us to keep moving forward. We came off a couple games where we haven’t been able to score or we haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet. That was very important for us moving forward. It’s always good to win and especially on the road. We’re very happy with the result tonight.”