The Houston Dynamo vs LAFC how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs LAFC
What
Houston Dynamo FC seem to be enjoying the tutelage of Interim Manager Kenny Bundy with a draw against Sporting Kansas City and a win over the New England Revolution in his first two games at the helm. This week they’re back on the road headed to the West Coast’s Banc of California Stadium to face LAFC. Houston have improved from the basement of the Western Conference to just 13th, but LAFC are at the top in first in the West. Houston shocked LAFC in their previous meeting 2-1 while playing a man down so LAFC will be looking for some revenge.
When
September 18th at 9:30 PM CT
How to watch
Inching closer to go time on the west coast.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 18, 2022
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TeleXitos
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3JlcL@fuboTV | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/LN8zBFFMft
Lineups
Who we're rolling with out in LA ⚡️#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/jJfJ48E6pI— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 19, 2022
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @HoustonDynamo.— LAFC (@LAFC) September 19, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #LAFCvHOU pic.twitter.com/LcLWBtxVH3
