The Houston Dynamo vs LAFC how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the Dynamo vs LAFC along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Los Angeles FC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs LAFC

What

Houston Dynamo FC seem to be enjoying the tutelage of Interim Manager Kenny Bundy with a draw against Sporting Kansas City and a win over the New England Revolution in his first two games at the helm. This week they’re back on the road headed to the West Coast’s Banc of California Stadium to face LAFC. Houston have improved from the basement of the Western Conference to just 13th, but LAFC are at the top in first in the West. Houston shocked LAFC in their previous meeting 2-1 while playing a man down so LAFC will be looking for some revenge.

When

September 18th at 9:30 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups

