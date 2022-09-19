Dynamo vs LAFC: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo faced a tough test Sunday night on the road against league leaders LAFC. Corey Baird scored for Houston in the first half but it was the only goal the Dynamo would get in a 3-1 loss to the Black and Gold.

MATCH SUMMARY

Los Angeles FC 3 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Venue: Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, California

Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Ian Anderson

Fourth Official: Alex Chilowicz

VAR: Jair Marrufo

Attendance: 22,131

Weather: 68 degrees, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC: Carlos Vela (penalty kick) 8’

HOU: Corey Baird (Coco Carrasquilla) 24’

LAFC: Carlos Vela (penalty kick) 45+3’

LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (unassisted) 52’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 7’

LINEUPS & STATS

Los Angeles FC: Maxime Crépeau; Diego Palacios, Giorgio Chiellini, Eddie Segura (Jesus Murillo 90+1), Ryan Hollingshead; Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez; José Cifuentes (Latif Blessing 79), Dénis Bouanga (Cristian Tello 79); Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale 63), Carlos Vela (C) (Kwadwo Opoku 63)

Unused Substitutes: John McCarthy, Sebastian Ibeagha, Jhegson Mendez

Total shots: 19 (Dénis Bouanga 5)

Shots on goal: 7 (José Cifuentes and Carlos Vela tied with 2)

Fouls: 14 (Dénis Bouanga 4)

Offside: 5

Corner kicks: 4

Saves: 0

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Adam Lundkvist, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (C), Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera (Darwin Cerén 83), Coco Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez 66); Fafa Picault (Zeca 86), Sebas Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson 83), Corey Baird (Nelson Quiñones 66)

Unused substitutes: Michael Nelson, Zarek Valentin, Ethan Bartlow, Sam Junqua

Total shots: 10 (Sebas Ferreira 6)

Shots on goal: 1 (Corey Baird 1)

Fouls: 14 (Adam Lundkvist, Coco Carrasquilla and Fafa Picault tied with 2)

Offside: 1

Corner kicks: 7

Saves: 4 (Steve Clark 4)

HOUSTON DYNAMO INTERIM HEAD COACH KENNY BUNDY

On the game:

“In the first half there was a clear idea of exactly what we were trying to do and I thought they executed it really well. To be down two goals (to one) at halftime with one shot, that’s a tough one. I think you look at that and you go, ‘It’s going to always be difficult in LA with this environment, with the momentum and how much that shifts, conceding two penalties.’ But the message at halftime was how well I thought they executed the plan in the first half. There were moments where I really didn’t think they had found a solution to break us down. I thought in transition, which is really a strong suit of theirs, we had nullified that, and then I thought in our build up we were creating really good chances. Look at (FW) Corey’s (Baird) goal. I mean, that is straight off of what we’ve been training for the last 10 days. The second half was a bit different. I told the boys, ‘I think the next goal changes the game.’ And when they score a goal in a place like this, the energy, it’s a different level. So I think that overall everybody’s disappointed. I think the group is disappointed in the result because there was more in that game for us.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO FORWARD COREY BAIRD

On this goal and how that play unfolded:

“I think it’s something we’ve been working on where if we can win the ball higher of the field, teams are obviously going to be more spread out. LAFC is definitely an expansive team where they want to get their backs higher up the field, so in that transition moment, there’s lots of space and (MF) Coco (Carrasquilla) does it so well, where he wins so many balls in there. And when we play for it after that there’s a lot of space for us attackers to go into. And I think our attack will thrive more in those fast breaks with more space. And so again, it’s something we’re working on and worked out tonight.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO MIDFIELDER MEMO RODRIGUEZ

On the difference under interim head coach Kenny Bundy:

“Yeah, I think a lot of energy from the guys. Obviously when you have a coaching change it’s difficult, but you want to prove yourself. Everybody wants to prove (themselves) and fight for the badge, fight for the club and show that we have potential. I think Kenny’s brought a positive energy, positive messages to us, and he fights for us and we fight for him and I think that’s positive that the group is together in all that. We win as a club and we lose as a club. I think Kenny’s done an excellent job bringing his energy and his ideas and we try to implement them as fast as we can because there’s a short period of time that he’s coming in and taking charge.”