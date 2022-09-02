Gallery: Dynamo end winless streak with upset win over LAFC

After each Dynamo and Dash home game, we plan on bringing you a photo gallery of images from the match. Be sure to come back to Dynamo Theory each day to keep up with coverage of all the teams here in Houston as we wrap up the 2022 seasons and head into an intriguing offseason.

On Wednesday night, the Houston Dynamo got a much-needed 2-1 victory against LAFC, ending the team’s six match winless streak. Sebastian Ferreira scored Houston’s opening goal from the penalty spot and Griffin Dorsey grabbed the winner in spectacular fashion in the second half.

The Dynamo have a quick turnaround as the team travels to to take on the reigning CONCACAF Champions League winners, the Seattle Sounders. The Sounders won the first meeting between the two teams, 1-0 at PNC Stadium on May 18.

Below is Dynamo Theory’s photo gallery from the match against LAFC. All images are credited to our photographer Billy Mears.