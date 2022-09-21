Breakfast Links - September 21, 2022

It’s another hump day, which means the Breakfast Links are back!

Houston

There is no Dynamo soccer this week, but many of our guys in Orange are traveling around the world to play with their national teams. Hector Herrera is with Mexico, Coco Carrasquilla with Panama, Darwin Cerén with El Salvador, Sebastian Ferreira with Paraguay, Xavier Valdez for the Dominican Republic U-20s, Juan Castilla for the Colombian U-20s, Thor Úlfarsson for Iceland’s U-21s, Dynamo 2 forward Joyner Castillo will join the U-20 Honduran National Team and two Dynamo Academy players, Andre Gitau and Zeke Soto, will represent the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Youth National Team.

There is also no Dash soccer, tonight at least, but they'll be home at PNC on Saturday. Tonight is a vital night for the Dash as many other teams will take the pitch. It could mean good news for the Dash as things in the standings could change and there’s even a possibility Houston clinches a playoff spot. Here is tonight’s slate of matches.

NJ/NY Gotham FC v OL Reign

Orlando Pride v North Carolina Courage

Portland Thorns FC v Racing Louisville FC

Angel City FC v Washington Spirit

Also Ebony Salmon will be watching closely as some of her competitors for the Golden Boot will be playing. What a great addition has Salmon been for this Dash team, who continues to make history in this city and the league.

Golden Boot Ballin' pic.twitter.com/lUwTlX446u — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 19, 2022

Major League Soccer

Leagues Cup Showcasre games are also taking part today. These are more LIGA MX and Major League Soccer showdowns which will stand to prove that MLS is catching up or maybe at the same competitive level with Liga MX. Cincinnati will be hosting Chivas, as Nashville will be taking on Club América. The action doesn't stop there as tomorrow night Real Salt Lake will take on Atlas.

A new list of the best 22 players under 22 is officially out and unfortunately, no Dynamo players made the list, but we we are hopeful that someday will see one of our own. To no ones surprise the person at the top of that list is Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas. Congrats to the people from southern Oklahoma.

Around the World

Have y'all seen what is new in the world of football? Spain is literally living in year 3020. I won't say much, just watch.

Just a couple of weeks we saw Real Madrid practice with mechanical walls. Would you like to see your coach implement any of these technological advances into your club or national team?

Let us know in the comments why or why not, and you might get featured on our next podcast episode.

Enjoy your soccer filled Wednesday.