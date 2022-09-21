Taking a look at the Dynamo in FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 video game comes out next week and the ratings for all of the players in the game have now been released. Whether you play career mode or in Ultimate Team, if you’re reading this you are probably going to use some Houston Dynamo players in the game at some point. So how do they look in their digital form this year? Let’s take a look.

Gold players

Hector Herrera - 80 rating

Herrera is the Dynamo’s only gold player, and their first in some time. Herrera is one of the top rated players in all of Major League Soccer and is the Dynamo’s best player in the game, as a surprise to no one. HH only has 66 pace but his 75 shooting, 76 passing, 76 dribbling, 76 defending, and 82 physicality make him an all-around strong midfielder. Now if we can see if in real life again soon.

Silver players

Darwin Quintero - 72 rating

Steve Clark - 71 rating

Sebastian Ferreira - 71 rating

Matias Vera - 70 rating

Adam Lundkvist - 69 rating

Fafa Picault - 69 rating

Adalberto Carrasquilla - 69 rating

Darwin Ceren - 68 rating

Teenage Hadebe - 68 rating

Daniel Steres - 67 rating

Zarek Valentin - 66 rating

Memo Rodriguez - 66 rating

Tim Parker - 66 rating

The Dynamo have a large number of silver rated players, led by Darwin Quintero and his 72 rating. Designated Players Sebastian Ferreira (71) and Teenage Hadbe (68) are also in the silver category. The fastest player on the Dynamo is by far Fafa, who has an 87 pace rating. Hadebe comes in second at 81. One rating that some people may find surprising (or others won’t) is Tim Parker being a 66 overall, the third best center back on the team.

Bronze players

Corey Baird - 64 rating

Sam Junqua - 63 rating

Marcelo Palomino - 62 rating

Griffin Dorsey - 61 rating

Ethan Bartlow - 57 rating

Michael Nelson - 56 rating

Daniel Rios - 54 rating

Juan Castilla - 52 rating

The lowest ratings in FIFA are found in the bronze cards. Baird and Dorsey have been starters this season, and it feels wrong for them to be in this category. The other players are younger, fringe guys who will probably see their ratings go up in the future. Palomino, Rios, and Castilla have spent the season at Dynamo 2.

If you’re wondering where Thor Ulfarsson, Beto Avila, Thiago and Zeca are, we are too. I guess FIFA hasn’t seen them play or didn’t think they should be in the game? We’ll give them a pass for Nelson Quinones since he just arrived, but hopefully these missing players are added in a future update.

Here is the best lineup you could field as the Dynamo in this year’s FIFA.

If you want to see all of the Dynamo players ratings more in depth, you can check them out at Futbin. What do you think of the ratings? Let us know in the comments below.