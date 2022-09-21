Taking a look at the Dynamo in FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 video game comes out next week and the ratings for all of the players in the game have now been released. Whether you play career mode or in Ultimate Team, if you’re reading this you are probably going to use some Houston Dynamo players in the game at some point. So how do they look in their digital form this year? Let’s take a look.
Gold players
Hector Herrera - 80 rating
Herrera is the Dynamo’s only gold player, and their first in some time. Herrera is one of the top rated players in all of Major League Soccer and is the Dynamo’s best player in the game, as a surprise to no one. HH only has 66 pace but his 75 shooting, 76 passing, 76 dribbling, 76 defending, and 82 physicality make him an all-around strong midfielder. Now if we can see if in real life again soon.
Silver players
Darwin Quintero - 72 rating
Steve Clark - 71 rating
Sebastian Ferreira - 71 rating
Matias Vera - 70 rating
Adam Lundkvist - 69 rating
Fafa Picault - 69 rating
Adalberto Carrasquilla - 69 rating
Darwin Ceren - 68 rating
Teenage Hadebe - 68 rating
Daniel Steres - 67 rating
Zarek Valentin - 66 rating
Memo Rodriguez - 66 rating
Tim Parker - 66 rating
The Dynamo have a large number of silver rated players, led by Darwin Quintero and his 72 rating. Designated Players Sebastian Ferreira (71) and Teenage Hadbe (68) are also in the silver category. The fastest player on the Dynamo is by far Fafa, who has an 87 pace rating. Hadebe comes in second at 81. One rating that some people may find surprising (or others won’t) is Tim Parker being a 66 overall, the third best center back on the team.
Bronze players
Corey Baird - 64 rating
Sam Junqua - 63 rating
Marcelo Palomino - 62 rating
Griffin Dorsey - 61 rating
Ethan Bartlow - 57 rating
Michael Nelson - 56 rating
Daniel Rios - 54 rating
Juan Castilla - 52 rating
The lowest ratings in FIFA are found in the bronze cards. Baird and Dorsey have been starters this season, and it feels wrong for them to be in this category. The other players are younger, fringe guys who will probably see their ratings go up in the future. Palomino, Rios, and Castilla have spent the season at Dynamo 2.
If you’re wondering where Thor Ulfarsson, Beto Avila, Thiago and Zeca are, we are too. I guess FIFA hasn’t seen them play or didn’t think they should be in the game? We’ll give them a pass for Nelson Quinones since he just arrived, but hopefully these missing players are added in a future update.
Here is the best lineup you could field as the Dynamo in this year’s FIFA.
If you want to see all of the Dynamo players ratings more in depth, you can check them out at Futbin. What do you think of the ratings? Let us know in the comments below.
