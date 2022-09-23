Breakfast Links - September 23, 2022

We made it! It’s finally Friday, it only took a week. I don’t know about you but I’m beat. Anyways, let’s get the Breakfast Links rolling.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo won’t be back in action until October. However, many of the players are with their respective national teams during this international break. Make sure to be on the look out on our social media for updates on their upcoming matches. Here’s hoping that all maintain their form to finish off this tough season with the club. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot this season. The ladies know that currently they just need to worry about their matches to be able to conquer the historical feat. The Dash will be facing off against OL Reign on Saturday night at PNC Stadium. If they get all 3 points, the goal of their first ever playoff appearance will be met. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM. Come out and show your support. DTFO!

Houston Dynamo 2 will be playing a playoff match against Tacoma Defiance on Sunday. Both teams have split wins in their first two meetings during the regular season. However, this time around, it’s survive and advance. No need to play pretty here, just win at all costs. This will be a late night match on Sunday with kickoff at 9:30 PM and you can watch live on the MLS NEXT Pro site. Dale Dyna Dos!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

For seven years, Alejandro Bedoya has been the heart of the Philadelphia Union both on and off the pitch. That isn’t changing anytime soon. On Thursday, Philly announced their club captain has signed a new contract through the 2023 season. His current deal was set to expire this winter. The Union legend will remain a midfield constant for at least one more year and head coach Jim Curtin thinks his impact should be enshrined at Subaru Park. “To be honest, they should build a statue for this guy at the club,” Curtin told media during a virtual press conference.

The LA Galaxy’s star striker, Chicharito, has earned Goal of the Week honors for Week 32 following an incredible backheel flick from Julian Araujo’s near-post cross, all in a 4-1 rout of the Colorado Rapids. Chicharito’s tally (47.5% of the vote) gave him 15 goals on the year and helped reignite LA’s Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

Canada will be without Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio for their two 2022 World Cup preparation friendlies this month against Qatar (Sept. 23) and Uruguay (Sept. 27), the federation announced Wednesday. The 30-year-old homegrown standout has been recovering from a head injury he’s described as causing “neurological dysfunction,” stemming from a collision in the Reds’ July 13 match at Chicago Fire FC.

Around the World

United States manager Gregg Berhalter has said Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner will start in Friday’s friendly against Japan, and he will be joined by center backs Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman. “Aaron and Walker are going to play, going to start, and we’ll probably make a sub at half-time, or maybe after that and get another center back in. And then next game, take a look at another one,” Berhalter said during a roundtable with reporters. The match is currently on ESPN 2.

Fifteen players from the Spain women’s squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday. Local media reported that the Spanish women’s team were in chaos last month, with players on the verge of a mutiny if the federation did not relieve Vilda of his duties. “The RFEF can confirm that, throughout today, we received 15 emails from 15 players of the women’s senior soccer team... in which they state that the current situation affects ‘significantly’ their emotional state and their health and that, ‘as long as it is not reversed,’ they resign from the Spanish national team,” the Spanish FA said in a statement.

France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday. Mbappe opened the scoring with another stunning goal before Giroud, who again showed coach Didier Deschamps he is more than a third-choice forward, sealed the world champions’ win with a header.