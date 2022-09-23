Dynamo 2 defender Talen Maples named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

Houston Dynamo 2 center back Talen Maples has been named to the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. The 23-year-old scored three goals this season and helped the lead the team to ten clean sheets. Dynamo Dos finished the season tied for the fewest goals conceded in the league with 22. Dynamo 2 only allowed four goals in their twelve home matches this season and conceded just twice in their final five matches in the 2022 season.

Maples signed with Dynamo 2 on February 19 of this year. He was drafted 72nd overall by Toronto FC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft after playing college soccer at Southern Methodist University.

Dynamo 2 will travel to Seattle this weekend for their first playoff match as they take on Tacoma Defiance at Starfire Sports Complex. The game will kickoff Sunday at 9:30 PM central time and you can watch the stream at mlsnextpro.com.