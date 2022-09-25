Dash vs OL Reign: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dash were unable to clinch a playoff spot in their regular season home finale Saturday night, losing to OL Reign 2-0. Forward Ebony Salmon missed the match because of COVID protocol. The Dash will finish their regular season, and try to get into the playoffs, next weekend against the Washington Spirit.

MATCH SUMMARY

Houston Dash 0 – 1 OL Reign

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium - Houston, Texas

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistants: Katarzyna Wasiak, Austin Holt

Fourth Official: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Attendance: 7,798

Weather: 86 degrees, mostly clear

SCORING SUMMARY

RGN: Bethany Balcer (unassisted) 29’

RGN: Veronica Latski (unassisted) 76’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

RGN: Jess Fishlock (caution; dissent) 61’

HOU: Sophie Schmidt (caution; dissent) 61’

RGN: Megan Rapinoe (caution; time wasting) 68’

HOU: Bri Visalli (caution; foul) 78’

HOU: Shea Groom (caution; foul) 87’

LINEUPS & STATS

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C); Allysha Chapman (Valerie Gauvin 46), Ally Prisock, Katie Naughton, Caprice Dydasco (Natalie Jacobs 69); Marisa Viggiano (Emily Ogle 75), Sophie Schmidt, Ryan Gareis; Maria Sanchez, Michelle Alozie (Bri Visalli 69), Nichelle Prince (Shea Groom 81)

Unused Substitutes: Lindsey Harris, Michaela Abam, Elizabeth Eddy, Joelle Anderson

Total shots: 17 (Ally Prisock, Maria Sánchez, and Sophie Schmidt tied with 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Valérie Gauvin 2)

Fouls: 17 (Michelle Alozie and Sophie Schmidt tied with 4)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 7

Saves: 1 (Jane Campbell 1)

OL Reign: Phallon Tullis-Joyce; Lauren Barnes (Phoebe McClernon 65), Sam Hiatt, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta; Jess Fishlock (Nikki Stanton 72) Quinn (Olivia Van der Jagt 65); Megan Rapinoe (Olivia Athens 90+2), Rose Lavelle, Bethany Balcer (Jordyn Huitema 46); Veronica Latsko

Unused substitutes: Marley Canales, Claudia Dickey, Laurel Ivory, Tziarra King

Total shots: 8 (Veronica Latsko 3)

Shots on goal: 3 (Bethany Balcer, Veronica Latsko and Rose Lavelle tied with 1)

Fouls: 7 (Veronica Latsko 3)

Offside: 7 (Megan Rapinoe 4

Corner kicks: 3

Saves: 3 (Phallon Tullis-Joyce 3)

HOUSTON DASH INTERM HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the game:

“I think the first half we weren’t good, we weren’t dominating the positions, and we had those approaches to go. I think that we knew it was a game where they got a lot of experience on quality, the first quality was going to be massively important in our adjustment we considered that goal. We had a lot of times when we were around the box that we should have done a little bit better, and we didn’t capitalize. I think we had developed the shots of the opposition but what does it mean if you don’t really score. And then we go into halftime, we obviously did that change I think the first five or six minutes we had like two-three chances again to equalize and push through what we did. We did the job then obviously the second goal came and I think from there we couldn’t go close to he goal. I totally disappointed all the fans with the situation but this is football, we have to keep working I told that to the girls so obviously you know the result that we didn’t want but we clearly can keep our head high and keep working hard.”

HOUSTON DASH MIDFIELDER SOPHIE SCHMIDT

On clinching a playoff spot:

“Potentially, but you know, we’re in a position where it’s not the last game of the season. But we’re definitely in the driver’s seat where we are in control of our own destiny. And we are definitely capable of getting the result in Washington. This league is crazy competitive. And we definitely believe in ourselves that we can get the job done. And yeah, we want to be choosing our own fate instead of letting other results decide what’s gonna happen.”

HOUSTON DASH DEFENDER KATIE NAUGHTON

On the crowd:

“Yeah, I cannot speak highly enough of the fans that we had out there tonight. They were definitely the twelfth player on the field. We could feel them from the very start at the first whistle all the way through to the end of the game and it was amazing. I hope we can get a crowd like that every home game. Unfortunately we didn’t get the result but I think we still showcased what kind of team we are and where we are headed and that’s really promising. So, I loved hearing the boos when the other team went down with fouls and the cheering when we made a good play or tackle or something positive for us and it was great. So, I can only say really great things about our fans tonight.”