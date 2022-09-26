Breakfast Links: September 26, 2022

Today’s links are a little later so consider this a Monday Lunch Links.

Houston

The ladies of the Houston Dash had a great opportunity this past Saturday night as they hosted OL Reign. With a playoff spot in their own hands to decide, all they had to do was to win and it would give them the security of the first playoff berth in franchise history going into the last week of this 2022 NWSL season. They had a tough challenge in Megan Rapinoe’s OL Reign who came in and demonstrated while they are still fighting with Portland Thorns for that first place spot. The game ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Dash, and now they will have to travel to Washington to take on Washington Spirit on decision day to try and make history. The game will take place on Saturday, October 1st at 7 PM. Vamos DASH!!!

The only soccer team in Houston to make it into the post season, so far, Houston Dynamo 2 faced a super tough challenge as they travelled to the Pacific Northwest to take on Tacoma Defiance. We saw the Dynamo go on top with a 2-0 lead but it got away from them in the last 10 minutes of the match as Tacoma Defiance was able to equalize and take the game to extra time. The game eventually went to penalties and unfortunately for the boys, a slip cost them the game.Everyone in Houston is extremely proud of what they have accomplished in their first season and we look forward to season two.

Major League Soccer

The Cali Clasico had a familiar name as a hero, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. San Jose fans came out with a comical tifo against both LA teams in which they called both clubs “Clowns”. This action didn't sit well with the Mexican star and the first chance he got, he got his payback. LA Galaxy would end up with a 3-2 victory over San Jose with a brace from the Mexican star.

While one LA star was scoring on the West Coast another LA star, in this case the Welsh Gareth Bale, got relegated after Wales lost 1-0 against Poland of Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski, who had the lone goal of the match. Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada made his international debut in the 3-0 victory of Argentina over Honduras. MLS was well represented in the international window.

International

One goat left the field with a bloody nose and the other with a brace and a wonder goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo jumped in the air to fight for a ball inside the box and instead fond a goalkeeper’s arm that left him with a cut on his nose (a possible fracture) in Portugal’s victory of 4-0 over Czech Republic. Portugal’s next match is Tuesday vs Spain at 1:45 PM CT.

Messi’s Argentina played Honduras in Miami and the goat left us with a little soccer gift. I won't say much, just watch and enjoy.

LIONEL MESSI, YOU DON'T JUST DO THAT



Argentina (3-0) Honduras



▶️ Enjoy it LIVE & FOR FREE here: https://t.co/OQzCHWzQSH pic.twitter.com/tWpO2HQfwu — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 24, 2022

Hope y'all have a great beginning of the week and may the soccer gods be ever in your favor.