Top 10 jerseys at the 2022 World Cup

The Houston Dynamo and Major League Soccer are on a FIFA International break as many teams are getting some matches in to fine-tune ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The biggest sporting event in the world is less than 2 months away, when the host nation of Qatar kicks the party off against Ecuador on November 20th. Here is a list of the best jerseys that you will see in Qatar. (images from footyheadlines.com)

10. South Korea

Kit maker: Nike

The World Cup happens every 4 years. Go big, be bold, or go home. This jersey is definitely bold. We should be looking forward to Son Heung-min rocking this kit.

9. Mexico

Kit maker: Adidas

Inspired by the ancient civilizations in Mexico, this jersey screams Aztec fighting spirit all over it. Plus, the only Houston Dynamo player representing their nation in Qatar will be Hector Herrera. So, there is that.

8. Belgium

Kit maker: Adidas

This white jersey with colorful graphic print inspired by Tomorrowland’s fireworks is clean. Nothing says pop, like fireworks. Get it? Pop! Anyways, it would be nice to see Kevin De Bruyne blast a shot into the top corner of the goal from 20 yards out while wearing this.

7. Ecuador

Kit maker: Marathon

Patterns can make or break a kit. Here, the subtle colors in the grey badge, along with the smooth shades of blue makes this a beautiful jersey. We could see this in action in match one of the World Cup when Enner Valencia and La Tri take on host nation Qatar.

6. Senegal

Kit maker: Puma

This is the only Puma kit to break the top 10 and for all the right reasons. The use of colors of the Senegalese flag, makes this as vibrant as it gets. (It would be much higher on the list if the Puma lettering wasn’t on the brand logo.) Sadio Mane and the Lions of Teranga will push to be a top contender in Group A.

5. Spain

Kit Maker: Adidas

At first glance, it might just look like a plain red jersey. But, look closely. The pattern and texture of the fabric is delicate and makes this a majestic kit. Now can Pedri and La Furia Roja shine in Qatar?

4. Argentina

Kit maker: Adidas

This jersey has vibrant purple hues that combine with fiery graphics inspired by the national flag’s Sun of May. It’s lit! Do kids still say that? But seriously, Hades would be very proud of this kit. Will Lionel Messi and Argentina be on fire in Qatar? We can’t wait to see it all unravel soon.

3. Saudi Arabia

Kit maker: Nike

Cool green prints are always nice. Remember Nigeria’s kit in 2018? Yup, instant classic. Now can Fahad Al-Muwallad and The Green Falcons shock the world and make it out of Group C and into the knockout stage like in 1994.

2. England

Kit maker: Nike

England wearing red is always great. The slight implementation of different shades of blues throughout the kit is so good. In 2018 the nation came close to making it to the final, can Harry Kane and The Three Lions have another great run in Qatar?

1. France

Kit maker: Nike

The current champions are coming back strong to Qatar and their kit packs a punch. From afar, you see a white kit with a blue swoosh and the federations badge, with a faded blue pattern. But look closer, the pattern is really the history of France. It is filled with famous monuments, structures, and its people. And the rooster’s coloring is as beautiful as it gets. That alone can be a framed piece of art. Voilà!

Which is your favorite kit at the World Cup? Let us know in the comments below.