Breakfast Links - September 28, 2022

The international break is coming to an end and there’s a big weekend of soccer on tap in Houston. Let’s get to today’s Breakfast Links.

Houston

Soccer Matter with Glenn Davis is a fan favorite in H-Town, because we usually get to hear from the prominent soccer figures from our city and our club (and sometimes even international). Last night the Houston soccer legend and play by play commentator Glenn Davis had an interesting conversation with the man in charge of building the roster for the upcoming season, Houston Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. Did you hear it? What are your thoughts? Spoiler Alert, Coco Carrasquilla is our newest Designated Player.

Ms. Ebony Salmon, aka The Goal Salmon (y'all go ahead and trademark that), will be heading to the soccer Mecca, Wembley, to join the English national team in a friendly game against the United States October 7 at 2 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Fox. England will then take on Czech Republic at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, October 11 at 2 p.m. CT.

Major League Soccer

While everyone was watching international soccer, the Seattle Sounders were out there rescuing a point at home and keeping their hopes alive for a postseason. After a great play out of the back from Cincinnati, an almost perfect pass from Luciano Acosta left Brenner one on one with the keeper. The Brazilian was able to curl it around Stefan Frei and put Cincy on top. BUT WAIT, Fredy Montero would show up in the second half and from an impossible angle, rescue a point for the Sounders with an absolute screamer.

Have a hit, Fredy! pic.twitter.com/DdYO7A43qD — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 28, 2022

Around the World

A lot of international matches happenned yesterday. Let’s point out some bangers, since most games were friendlies and are just preparation for the World Cup.

Let’s start with this rocket from the ex Boca Juniors player, Wilmar Barrios from Colombia. Sorry my fellow Mexicans.

Next up, the best from the UEFA Nations League.

Also, the Nations League has it semifinals ready. Croatia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands are in the final four and the semifinals are set to be played in July of 2023, so you still have time to decide which nation you want to root for.

Lastly, I want to mention Lionel Messi, because he had another brace and in the 30 minutes he was on the field in New Jersey in their match against Jamaica, he had three different fans on three different occasions storm into to the field to take a selfie, a hug, and even his signature on their back. It’s a crazy world we live in.

By the way the US played Saudi Arabia, and with a 0-0 tie, it only left more questions about the coach and what the team would look like in Qatar in little over a month. Here’s hoping for the best for our nation.

May the soccer gods be with y'all on this amazing humpday.