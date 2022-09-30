Breakfast Links - September 30, 2022

It’s Friday! We are all working for the weekend. Let’s get the day started with the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo are back in action after the international break. The team will fly out to the Music City to face off against Nashville SC. Next season Nashville will be moving to the Eastern Conference, by the way. Houston got a massive win at home against them the first time the two teams met, playing most of the match after going down a man due to an Adam Lundqvist red card early in the game. Can Kenny Bundy and the Dynamo shock them again? The game is set for Sunday at 7:30 PM from GEODIS Park. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash are playing their last regular season match this Saturday and are hoping to secure a playoff spot. Luckily, it’s all in their hands. If the ladies can gain a point against Washington Spirit they are in. No ifs, ands and or buts. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 PM from Audi Field. Houston is rooting for y’all! DTFO!

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer has suspended Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández for one match for the use of offensive language in Columbus’ match against the Portland Timbers on September 18. Hernández will serve the one-match suspension on October 1 vs. the New York Red Bulls. Hernández was not provided with the league-mandated training on prohibited language that is required of all players upon arrival to an MLS team.

Speaking to reporters Thursday outside team practice, the star Mexican striker alluded to the terms of his contract to guarantee that he’ll be back next season. “I have a clause,” Chicharito said point-blank when asked about his situation. “And when I reach 11 goals and 60 percent of the minutes, it automatically renews.” With 17 goals and just under 2,500 minutes played during the current campaign, the striker more than meets said criteria. After Hernandez’s media availability, it came to light that the information provided by the Designated Player was inaccurate. Reports indicate that Chicharito’s clause is 12 goals and 60 percent of games as a starter.

Charlotte FC are in the final stages of a deal that’d make Christian Lattanzio their full-time head coach and remove his interim tag, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The contract, reported by TopBin90’s Tyler Trent to last three years, would settle one of the biggest questions surrounding the expansion club heading into the 2023 MLS season, their second year in the league.

Around the World

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said he feels “free” playing under Mikel Arteta and that he decided to leave Manchester City this summer because he needed a change after five years at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola. Jesus joined Arsenal from City for an initial £45 million this summer after failing to cement himself as a first-team regular with the Premier League champions.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has condemned a racist incident involving teammate Richarlison during Brazil’s 5-1 friendly victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday as “unacceptable.” A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a Richarlison goal, leading FIFA to announce the following day they will investigate the incident.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola believes that Mexico’s first division can become a top-five league in the world through participation in the Leagues Cup with MLS. “We are evolving in terms of size,” said Arriola during the World Football Summit. “I don’t see why not with MLS, we are going to be in the top 10 or the top five of the leagues in the world.” Both MLS and Liga MX will pause next summer to take part in the interleague Leagues Cup, with the winner getting a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 and the second and third place finishers earning spots in the opening round.