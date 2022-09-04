Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against the Seattle Sounders

Following a midweek upset win against the top team in the Western Conference in LAFC, Houston Dynamo FC are going on the road to take on the Seattle Sounders. Houston have been in dire straits without much success, but their midweek win pushed them out of the bottom of the West to the 12th spot. A win against Seattle could see them move up the table. How the Dynamo do in their trip against the Sounders will largely depend on who Paulo Nagamura decides to put into his starting lineup.

Starting at the back and moving forward that begins with goalkeeper Steve Clark. The veteran keeper has been a mainstay and should be given the starting role. In front of him with Teenage Hadebe still listed as Questionable along with Zeca we should anticipate a backline of Adam Lundkvist, Ethan Bartlow, Tim Parker – who has been in form lately, and Griffin Dorsey who scored the game winner over LAFC. If their form continues to grow, this is a decent back four.

The midfield is harder to predict especially with Héctor Herrera listed as Questionable. He’s unlikely to start, especially in a road game so I think we’ll likely see Matías Vera as the deepest defensive midfielder and Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquila and Memo Rodríguez in front of him. It’s possible we see Darwin Quintero, but his role has largely been off the bench so that’s where I think he stays.

Up top with Thorleifur Úlfarsson listed as Questionable we’ll definitely see Sebastián Ferreira as our center forward and likely Fafà Picault and Corey Baird as the accompanying wingers. Baird wouldn’t be my go to as a starter, but he’s been in decent form lately while providing defense as a forward.

My Projected Starting XI

This is just my prediction for whom I think will start for the Dynamo against the Sounders, but we want to know who you think will or should start for Nagamura, so let us know below your thoughts.