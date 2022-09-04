The Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the Seattle Sounders
What
Houston Dynamo FC are coming off a rewarding win over LAFC and are making their way back on the road to hopefully turn some of their season around. This time they’ll face the Seattle Sounders who are also struggling a bit this season, but still remain a worthy foe, especially at home. For a more detailed look into what to check out see our preview here.
When
September 4th at 8:00 PM CT
How to watch
Got a late one on deck.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 4, 2022
Lineups
Who we're running with out west #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/IJ3p5issub— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 5, 2022
Our @Delta Starting XI for #SEAvHOU!— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 5, 2022
