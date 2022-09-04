 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders how to watch, lineups, and more

Follow the game along with us in our game thread

By Gribbs
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo FC Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Seattle Sounders

What

Houston Dynamo FC are coming off a rewarding win over LAFC and are making their way back on the road to hopefully turn some of their season around. This time they’ll face the Seattle Sounders who are also struggling a bit this season, but still remain a worthy foe, especially at home. For a more detailed look into what to check out see our preview here.

When

September 4th at 8:00 PM CT

How to watch

Lineups

