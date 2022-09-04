Houston Dynamo drop lead in 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo looked to keep their momentum going following a win over the top team in the Western Conference LAFC and continue it against the Seattle Sounders on the road. After getting a lead in the first half, Houston wasn’t able to hold onto it with Seattle coming back commanding in the second half not just equalizing, but taking the lead to win three points with a score of 2-1.

The opening minutes saw Seattle largely in control of the possession as they looked to impose themselves in front of their home audience at Lumen Field. Despite getting a number of shots off the Sounders still struggled to get meaningful chances with just a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes of play.

The visiting Dynamo did well against a team traditionally stout at home. They defended well and made it difficult to score against and pounced when opportunity presented itself which helped lead to the game’s opening goal in the 26th minute. Following a corner kick Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla attempted a shot from distance before it was deflected into the goal by Daniel Steres to make it 1-0 for Houston.

As the halftime whistle blew Houston would go into the locker room with the lead. Seattle dominated possession and the lions’ share of chances, but the Dynamo were the team to capitalize on their opportunity when it came across. Overall poor giveaways were a factor, but better defending bailed them out and the lead speaks for itself.

Seattle came out aggressive to begin the second half continuing their possession based style while pushing for an equalizer. They kept the ball in Houston’s half for extended periods and were able to get a chance early on to tie the game up with Albert Rusnák firing a shot towards Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, but it went wide and Houston retained the lead.

After controlling things early into the half, Seattle was relatively quick to equalize the game with a goal. A good switch of play ended up with Nouhou Tolo finishing a great ball to level the game up.

NOUHOU IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/h5oXKgajiB — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 5, 2022

With the game continuing on, the Sounders continued their pressure and had a close opportunity to take the lead in the 72rd minute with substitute Fredy Montero going down incredibly easily, but the referee was convinced: penalty for Seattle. Nicolás Lodeiro stepped up to take the kick, but was denied by Steve Clark to keep the game even.

STEVE CLARK DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/UpLlURVdlp — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 5, 2022

It wouldn’t be too much longer though for Montero to lift the Sounders into the lead. A poor defensive effort saw a long cross put Fredy Montero in on goal with a low header to make it 2-1 for the home side.

The legend Fredy Montero gives us the 2-1 lead!!!!! pic.twitter.com/N821CC9Saz — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 5, 2022

Houston continued late to push to tie the game up, but struggled to get meaningful chances on goal. The Dynamo thought they had a late shout for a penalty in the dying minutes of stoppage time, but were unable to get the call.

After 90 minute and stoppage time, Seattle came away with all three points. Houston played a good defensive game for much of the first half and countered well to take the lead. However, they fell back on too defensive tactics late which allowed the Sounders to not only equalize, but to take the lead and the game.

The Dynamo will be back at PNC Stadium in Houston next Saturday, September 10th at 7:30 PM CT.

Goals:

26’ HOU: Daniel Steres (assisted by Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla)

59’ SEA: Nouhou Tolo

76’ SEA: Fredy Montero (assisted by Nouhou Tolo)

Disciplinary:

63’ HOU: Griffin Dorsey (yellow card)

77’ SEA: Fredy Montero (yellow card)

85’ SEA: Albert Rusnák (yellow card)

Lineups:

Houston Dynamo:

Who we're running with out west #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/IJ3p5issub — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 5, 2022

39’ Brooklyn Raines on, Memo Rodríguez off

56’ Teenage Hadebe on, Tim Parker off

73’ Nelson Quiñónes on, Corey Baird off

73’ Thor Úlfarsson on, Sebastián Ferreira off

73’ Ethan Bartlow on, Brooklyn Raines off

Seattle Sounders:

56’ Fredy Montero on, Danny Leyva off

83’ Kelyn Rowe on, Josh Atencio off