Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders: Highlights, stats, and quotes

The Houston Dynamo scored first but were once again unable to hold on to a lead, losing 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders Sunday night. Defender Daniel Steres scored for Houston, his second goal of the season.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – 1 Houston Dynamo FC

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

Referee: Silviu Petrescu

Assistants: Frank Anderson, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 33,621

Weather: 72 degrees, clear skies

SCORING SUMMARY

HOU: Daniel Steres (Coco Carrasquilla) 26’

SEA: Nouhou Tolo (unassisted) 59’

HOU: Fredy Montero (Nouhou Tolo) 76’

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 63’

SEA: Fredy Montero (caution; excessive celebration) 77’

SEA: Albert Rusnák (caution; foul) 85’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Yéimar Gómez, Xavier Arreaga; Albert Rusnák, Danny Leyva (Fredy Montero 56), Joshua Atencio (Kelyn Rowe 83), Alex Roldan; Nicolás Lodeiro; Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz

Unused Substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Will Bruin, Jackson Ragen, Ethan Dobbelaere, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jimmy Medranda, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 20 (Raul Ruidíaz 8)

Shots on goal: 4 (Nouhou Tolo, Nicholas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidíaz, Fredy Montero tied with 1)

Fouls: 6 (Albert Rusnák 2)

Offside: 1 (Nouhou Tolo 1)

Corner kicks: 10

Saves: 2 (Stefan Frei 2)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Sam Junqua, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker (C) (Teenage Hadebe 56), Griffin Dorsey; Matías Vera, Coco Carrasquilla, Memo Rodriguez (Brooklyn Raines 39) (Ethan Bartlow 73); Fafa Picault, Sebas Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson 73), Corey Baird (Nelson Quiñones 73)

Unused substitutes: Michael Nelson, Zarek Valentin, Darwin Quintero, Adam Lundkvist

Total shots: 4 (Fafa Picault 2)

Shots on goal: 3 (Fafa Picault 2)

Fouls: 15 (Coco Carrasquilla 5)

Offside: 0

Corner kicks: 5

Saves: 2 (Steve Clark 2)

HOUSTON DYNAMO HEAD COACH PAULO NAGAMURA

On the goals Seattle scored:

”First of all, (DF) Teenage (Hadebe) is 100 percent. I think in the first goal, I think we opened the middle of the field and I think it was Lodeiro who gets the ball and plays a through ball for Morris, that was the first mistake. The second one, of course, I think Teenage just miscleared the ball right on, I don’t (Seattle DF) Nouhou’s foot. But Teenage is 100 percent. If he wasn’t I would not put him in the game. The second goal was just a pure ball-watching. I think we’re in a perfect position where we want to be very solid and we ball watch the ball going out wide then we ball watch the guy getting inside of us on the box. So for me, that was the deciding factor despite all the control that they had a goal in the second half pushing us back. I can’t really remember really, really, really real chances that they had to score besides those two goals.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER DANIEL STERES

On losing the lead in the second half:

“It’s kind of the same thing and it’s happened multiple times. It’s just we’re giving ourselves such a thin line of getting unlucky or lucky here and if it just doesn’t go our way, it’s going to happen so quickly like that. I don’t think we necessarily played very well today but we could have done more to affect the game to not sit in and give up goals like that. Honestly, the first one, I think I blocked the shot and I honestly don’t know where it went after that. Then I turned around and saw it was in the net. Then the second one where we’re just – I don’t think marking on the back post too well, or we’re down a man there. It’s just the little things and we put ourselves in those positions where all it is one little thing and we’re down like that. I think everyone put in the effort, it’s a tough place to come play but we need to play a little bit more and do a little better in these games to get something out of it.”

HOUSTON DYNAMO DEFENDER SAM JUNQUA

On takeaways from the last two matches: