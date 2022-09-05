Dynamo relieve head coach Paulo Nagamura of duties

The Houston Dynamo have relieved head coach Paulo Nagamura of his duties. Glenn Davis was first to report what the club has now confirmed.

Sources tell me @HoustonDynamo have relieved Paulo Nagamura of his coaching duties including assistants Jimmy Nielsen and Chris Martinez.

Kenny Bundy of Dynamo 2 will take over on interim basis for rest of season. #SoccerMatters — Soccer Matters with Glenn Davis (@soccermattersGD) September 5, 2022

Assistants Jimmy Nielsen and Chris Martinez have also been let go by the club. Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy will take over as the interim head coach of the Dynamo for the remainder of the season. Dynamo 2 just clinched a playoff berth in their inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro.

“This is a difficult decision because Paulo is a top individual who has earned the respect of the players and staff for his tireless work ethic and commitment to the club. We wish Paulo and his staff well moving forward in their careers,” said Dynamo General Manager Pat Onstad. “Moving forward, we are excited about this opportunity for Kenny. He is a talented up-and-coming coach who worked his way up through our coaching system and he will lead the team for the remainder of the season.”

Nagamura is out as Dynamo head coach after less than a year on the job. Nagamura departs after an 8-16-5 record and the team sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference. Recent reports came out saying Nagamura would be safe, regardless of what happened the remainder of the season. Something changed in the last few days in either general manager Pat Onstad or owner Ted Segal’s mind.