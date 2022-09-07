 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dash forward Ebony Salmon named to NWSL Best XI of August

Salmon scored four goals in five games for the Dash in August.

By DynamoTheoryStaff
/ new
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at Houston Dash Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dash forward Ebony Salmon has been named to the NWSL Best XI for the month of August. Salmon also made the best eleven in July when she won Player of the Month.

Salmon scored four goals in five games for the Dash in August, helping the team to a 2-1-2 record for the month. Salmon was also called up to the senior English National Team last month. With Rachel Daly gone, Salmon has become the nailed on starter at forward for Houston and has taken to the job exceptionally.

The full Best XI of the Month for August is Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Elizabeth Ball (Kansas City Current), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage), Meggie Dougherty Howard (Orlando Reign), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current), Cari Roccaro (Angel City FC), Diana Ordonez (North Carolina Courage - Rookie of the Month), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign - Player of the Month), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

More From Dynamo Theory

Loading comments...