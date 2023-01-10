What players could the Dynamo add to the roster this preseason?

Houston Dynamo General Manager Pat Onstad spoke with the media on Sunday after the team’s first practice of the new season. Onstad hit on several topics but one of the more notable things he mentioned was that the team was still looking to add to the roster, specifically a center midfielder and attacking piece. With limited international spots and no designated player options, there is a good chance that these players would come from within MLS. The team has some allocation money they could use for trades within MLS but, there are also players who are still out there, available to sign for free. Here are some of those players who could be signed for free and of interest to the Dynamo.

Center Midfielders

Jacori Hayes

The 27-year-old suffered a broken leg last summer playing for Minnesota United in a friendly against English side Everton. Hayes’ option was declined by Minnesota at the beginning of the offseason and if he is healthy would make for a good depth piece. The former FC Dallas first round pick can play anywhere in the central midfield as an attacking or defensive midfielder.

Nick Besler

The younger brother of former Sporting Kansas City and USMNT defender Matt, Nick Besler has carved out his own career in Major League Soccer over the past eight years. Besler was drafted fifth overall by Portland in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft and went on to make 89 appearances for Real Salt Lake from 2017 to 2022. The 29-year-old can play in the center of midfield as well as center back.

Emerson Hyndman

Hyndman was a promising young prospect, the grandson of former MLS manager Schellas Hyndman. Emerson went to England at a young age, joining Fulham’s academy at the age of 15. After moving to AFC Bournemouth, he bounced around on loan, eventually ending up in MLS with Atlanta United. He agreed with Atlanta to mutually terminate his contract last week. At just 26 years old, Hyndman is still in the prime of his career and could be a good depth option as he learns behind Hector Herrera, Coco Carrasquilla, and Artur.

Attackers

Niko Hansen

Hansen was traded to Houston back in 2019 and made 21 appearances for the Dynamo. He was traded to Minnesota before the 2021 season and his contract option was declined at the end of the 2022 season. Hansen is still just 28 years old and can play on either wing. Hansen is a good player to have on a roster, someone that can start or come off the bench.

Emmanuel Boateng

Boateng is a player that has bounced around MLS, playing for the LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Columbus Crew, and New England Revolution after coming to the league from Swedish side Helsingborgs IF. Boateng had over 100 appearances with the Galaxy and won a MLS Cup with Columbus in 2020 and a Supporters’ Shield with New England in 2021. His option was declined by the Revolution at the end of the season and a Turkish reporter has linked both Boateng and Hyndman to the Dynamo. How true is this? I’m not sure, but it’s something to keep an eye on.