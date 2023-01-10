Dynamo trade Adam Lundkvist to Austin FC for $500,000 GAM

The Houston Dynamo have traded defender Adam Lundkvist to Austin FC for $500,000 in General Allocation Money. This is the largest GAM haul for the Dynamo in a single trade. The Dynamo will receive $300,000 GAM in 2023 and $200,000 GAM in 2024. Lundkvist was acquired by the Dynamo in 2018 from Swedish side IF Elsborg. He finished his Dynamo career with 121 appearances across five seasons.

The departure of Lundkvist leaves Brad Smith as the only left back on the roster for Houston. Smith is coming off of an ACL injury last season and is not back in training fully. With the large haul of GAM it would lend you to think another big move is on the table, perhaps in a trade with another MLS team. Smith will not likely be ready for the start of the season so the Franco Escobar signing will probably not be the only more for a fullback. Stay tuned...