Dynamo Theory Podcast - Episode 53: Dynamo kick off preseason, transfers, club outlook, and more!

The guys are back for the first episode of 2023. A lot of transactions have been officially announced by the Houston Dynamo, such as the arrival of Ivan Franco and Brad Smith. Matias Vera has been loaned out for the remainder of the season and with his contract up in December, it is unlikely that we will see him wear the orange jersey again. The rumor of Franco Escobar seems to be close to being official, hopefully sooner rather than later.

We can also expect a couple more signings before the start of the MLS regular season for the Dynamo. General manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn are working hard to rectify a lot of the mess that they walked into when they took ove. It is now easy to see that Ben Olsen was the head coach that they wanted all along. His staff has been put together, along with some newly created positions to help boost the hard reset onward.

We are looking forward to continuing to provide the best information and entertainment for you in 2023 regarding Houston’s pro soccer teams. Help us by listening and sharing along!

