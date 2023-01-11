Breakfast Links - January 11, 2023

What up H-town! What a beautiful day we are having. If you aren’t stuck at work like me, go out and enjoy it! Here are your Wednesday morning breakfast links.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo continue to turnover the roster this off-season. The most recent move was the trade that sent Adam Lundkvist to rival Austin FC. Check out the article for more information on that. Now the team has a few more positions to fill up as the season opener approaches. Let’s go Dynamo!

The Houston Dash will be making roster moves of there own tomorrow in Philadelphia. The 2023 NWSL Draft will take place on Thursday starting at 5 PM central. Houston currently has 3 picks, 1 in the first round and 2 in the second round of the draft. It’s a four round draft. DTFO!

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer and Apple officially welcomed some of the initial broadcast talent that will call matches and provide studio analysis as the unprecedented subscription service begins during the 2023 season. Among the 18 names revealed was analyst Taylor Twellman, who spent the past 11 years as ABC and ESPN’s lead soccer analyst and is among the most prolific goalscorers in MLS history. He’s confident this new project will be a game-changer.

New York City FC have claimed forward Gabriel Segal off waivers, the club announced Tuesday. Segal arrives at NYCFC from FC Köln, suiting up for the German Bundesliga side after playing at Stanford University. Since the 21-year-old played at the collegiate level in the US, he had to be acquired off waivers in order to play for an MLS club.

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday. The move opens a Designated Player spot for FCD heading into the 2023 MLS season. Their other DPs are forwards Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco.

Real Salt Lake have finalized a club-record transfer for 20-year-old winger Carlos Andrés Gómez from Colombian power Millonarios FC, the club announced Tuesday. Gomez, a U22 Initiative signing, joins through the 2027 MLS season with a player option for 2028.

Around the world

Christian Pulisic is expected to be out for up to two months with a knee injury, Chelsea head coach Graham Potter confirmed on Wednesday. The United States international limped out of last week’s Premier League home defeat to Manchester City and has since undergone a series of tests to determine the extent of the problem.

Chelsea have completed the signing of forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Wednesday. Sources told ESPN the deal’s initial loan fee is in the region of £11 million. Arsenal and Manchester United were both offered Felix but were unwilling to meet Atletico’s financial demands.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has said he believes Lionel Messi can play at the 2026 World Cup. Messi, 35, led Argentina to glory in Qatar last month and repeatedly said throughout the tournament that it was going to be his last World Cup.

Nine-time winners Barcelona face being thrown out of the Copa de la Reina for fielding an ineligible side in Tuesday’s 9-0 win over Osasuna. Brazil forward Geyse, who scored one of the nine goals, was sent off in the quarterfinals of last season’s competition while playing for former club Madrid CFF.