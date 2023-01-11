Dash sign midfielder Havana Solaun

The Houston Dash have signed midfielder Havana Solaun to a contract through the 2024 season. Solaun was a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the North Carolina Courage where she made 14 starts in 20 appearances. The Jamaican international has also played for the Washington Spirit, OL Reign, and Norwegian club Kelpp IL.

“I am excited to welcome Havana to Houston,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “She is a dynamic midfielder who can operate box to box, is creative in small spaces, and breaks lines to create opportunities. Even more important, she is a true professional and her character will be an advantage to our group. We look forward to seeing what she does on both sides of the ball and having her join the group.”

Solaun, 29, was drafted 15th overall in the 2015 NWSL Draft by Reign. She was traded to Washington after her rookie season and spent two years with the Spirit. In 2019 she moved to Norway with Kelpp. Solaun made her debut with Jamaica in 2019 and scored at that year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, her country’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup.

“I’m eager for the next stop in my soccer career to begin in Houston,” Solaun said. “I have always strived to further challenge my skill set both on and off the field. I am grateful that the Houston Dash will be a part of that challenge as we aim to win a championship.”