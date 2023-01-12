How to watch tonight’s 2023 NWSL Draft

The NWSL will host the 2023 NWSL College Draft this evening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will be the first in-person draft after a few years of doing it virtually.

The Houston Dash come in to the 2023 draft with three selections, numbers 8, 20, and 22 overall. Trades are very likely to happen, as we saw with the Dynamo in the SuperDraft, so don’t get too attached to those specific picks for now. The Dash had just one pick in last year’s draft, taking Ryan Gareis in the fourth round. That has worked out quite well so far.

Who might the Dash take with those picks? Most people in NWSL circles consider this a very talented draft so there is the possibility of finding a player that could start right away at number 8. You can check out player profiles on the NWSL website as well as a mock draft that NWSL did, which has Houston taking Washington midfielder/forward Summer Yates.

We’ll have all the coverage for you of tonight’s action so make sure you are following us on social media and check out the site later tonight for more on the newest Dash players.

How to Watch the 2023 NWSL Draft

The 2023 NWSL Draft will tbe held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia and will get started at 5 PM CT. Attendance is free and open to the public if you happen to be hanging out around Philly.

Houston’s own Jen Cooper will feature on the draft coverage along with Jordan Angeli, Lori Lindsey, Poppy Miller, Marisa Pilla, and Saskia Webber. You can watch the draft on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ from 5 PM CT until the end of the draft. The draft will also air on CBS Sports Network from 5-6 pm CT.