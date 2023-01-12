Dash acquire Diana Ordonez in draft day deal

The Houston Dash have acquired forward Diana Ordonez from the North Carolina Courage in a draft day trade. Houston is sending North Carolina the number 8 overall pick tonight, $100,000 in allocation money, Houston’s first round pick in 2024, and an international roster spot for 2023. The Dash also received the 30th overall pick tonight in the deal.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Diana to Houston. She will add tremendous horsepower to our attack,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “The record breaking 11 goals scored during her rookie season are just a glimpse of what she will bring to the team. She is a dangerous finisher, adds aerial prowess, and I am excited to see her reach new heights as she continues her development with us in Houston.”

Ordonez, a Mexican international, burst onto the scene in the NWSL, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances during her rookie season. Her 11 goals were fourth highest in the league in 2022. Ordonez made her debut for El Tri on April 9, 2022.

“Since her professional debut, Diana has shown that she is a skilled finisher in the box,” Dash head coach Sam Laity said. “She was a player that I dreaded going against last season, and I am happy she will be on our side next season. Diana is the kind of player we want on our front line - fast, creative, and deadly in attack. I am excited to have her join us in Houston.”