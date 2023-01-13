Breakfast Links - January 13, 2023

This off-season has been everything but boring! The weekend is here and we can relax to enjoy some football and news!

Houston

On Thursday morning it was announced that Houston signed free agent defender Franco Escobar. Escobar has won 2 MLS Cup and according to his Twitter, he is looking for his third here in Houston! A great winner’s mentality, and needed experience for the team.

Would that be the last signing? Who knows? Technical Director Asher Mendelsoh has hinted on Twitter that this will not be the last signing and there will be more to come! All we’ve got to do is be patient.

Big Dash draft news yesterday! Huge news came as soon the draft started, when the Dash traded their 8th pick with $100k GAM, their 2024 1st round pick and a 2023 international spot to the North Carolina Courage for forward Diana Ordoñez, who scored 11 goals in 19 games last season. With their picks, the Dash selected midfielder Sophie Hirst from Harvard defender Jyllissa Harris from South Carolina, defender Lindsi Jennings from LSU, and defender Madelyn Desiano from UCLA.

D.C. United got their Designated Player midfielder from Leeds United. Mateusz Klich will come in with big experience from top flight football to motivate and ignite this team. Head Coach Wayne Rooney said: “(Mateusz Klich) will be a huge asset for us this season.”

FC Cincinnati star Brenner could be on the way out of MLS with a recent offer from top flight Italian club Udinese making an offer to purchase the Brazilian forward. The 23 year old had 18 goals and 6 assists last campaign and could be ready to make the jump to Serie A.

Charlotte FC officially signed their new Designated Player striker, Enzo Copetti from Racing Club. This makes Charlotte a team to look forward ito n the next season as their aim is to make a run in the playoffs. What a busy offseason these clubs are having.

There was big news for Angel City FC on Draft night. The California club was involved in a three team exchange to get the first pick of the NWSL Draft to select high school and USWNT Forward Alyssa Thompson. Thompson has a bright future ahead of her. She was the first high schooler to be part of the draft and opted out of college to go straight into NWSL.

Around the World

Chelsea FC has been the club in the news lately. First, USMNT Forward Cristian Pulisic will be out for a couple of months due to a knee injury. Second, new signing João Felix signed with Chelsea on loan and started in the following game with Fulham. It didn’t go well and Felix was sent off in the 58th minute, being the first player since 2014 to be sent off in their debut. Third, you don’t know what you’re gonna get with this side, as they slid to 10th in the table with the loss against Fulham FC.

There are lots and lots of classicos this weekend! Manchester United vs Manchester City starts early Saturday morning for a tasty tie between them, especially now that United made the necessary adjustments in the league and with the new signing of Wout Weghorst, could make a late run for the top 4. Next will be the London derby with Arsenal vs Tottenham! Can Arsenal maintain their lead and keep Spurs at bay? Lastly, we have El Clasico with Barcelona vs Real Madrid for the Supercopa de España. It’s always a tense match with these two, no matter the competition they are competing in.

This will be a weekend to remember! Enjoy the weekend and see you back on Monday!