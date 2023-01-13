Dynamo Theory Podcast - Special Episode: El Batallon

On this special Dynamo Theory Podcast episode, we got to talk with Mannie, senior leadership council member of El Batallon. We got to know Mannie and took a deep dive at what to expect as a member of El Batallon.

Mannie goes into detail of what makes this passionate supporters’ group beat as they work themselves back into the groove post-Covid. Whether it be pre-gaming 2 hours before kickoff at Texas Tailgate, catching an away match with friends, or traveling to support the team away from home, El Batallon has you covered for any gameday. Their biggest motivation is family, allowing fans to enjoy and relax that day-to-day stress by chanting on their favorite team, making great memories with plenty of stories to tell.

Make sure to follow El Batallon on their social media pages and if you are interested in joining the group connect with Mannie and other leaders, they would love to meet you and get to know you.

We look forward to to touching base with the rest of the supporters’ groups for the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash so that we can connect more people to them!

