Report: Dynamo finalizing signing of Moroccan midfielder Amine Bassi

According to a report from MLS insider Tom Bogert, the Houston Dynamo are finalizing the signing of Moroccan midfielder Amine Bassi from FC Metz in France. Bogert reports that the deal would be a permanent transfer and would be a two-year contract with an option for 2025. Bassi would be signed using Targeted Allocation Money.

Bassi, who turned 25 in November, spent time on loan with Barnsley in the EFL Championship last season where he made 15 appearances and scored two goals. He has made just 5 appearances for Metz but previously began his professional career with Nancy where he made over 100 appearances and scored 24 goals. Bassi was born in France and is of Moroccan descent. He played once for Morocco’s U21 team in 2017.

The signing of Bassi gives the Dynamo another option in the attack alongside fellow newcomer Ivan Franco. Bassi plays as a CAM but has also played on both wings in his career. He has recently played more in the midfield with his time on the wings coming earlier in his career.

Here is Bassi’s scouting report from FBref.

